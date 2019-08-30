How to add a stop on your Lyft ride, to run quick errands or drop someone off before your final destination

caption It’s easy to add a stop to your Lyft ride before your final destination. source Mike Coppola / Staff/Getty Images

You can add a stop on your Lyft ride to help you easily run a quick errand or drop another passenger off.

However, Lyft asks that you keep your stop to less than 10 minutes of wait time for the driver, otherwise you should end the Lyft ride and call a new one.

Here’s what you need to know to add a stop to your Lyft ride.

Rideshare apps can help those who don’t have access to a vehicle get from point A to point B in a relatively comfortable and timely manner, depending on traffic. And, thanks to the extra stop feature on Lyft, it can also help you run errands along the way.

You can add a stop to regular Lyft rides, as well as those on Lyft XL and Lyft Lux.

However, the company notes that passengers should “set expectations by agreeing on wait time” before getting out at the first stop, and those who will be more than 10 minutes at a stop should request to end the ride and get a new Lyft when they are ready.

That way, drivers aren’t stuck waiting around for too long. With that in mind, here’s how to add a stop to your Lyft ride:

How to add a stop on Lyft

This is an easy enough task, and once you know how to add a stop you’ll be able to do so quickly:

1. Open the Lyft app and log into your account, if needed.

2. Tap the destination bar, start inputting your first stop, and tap it when it appears.

caption Put your first stop into Lyft and click on the address when it appears at the top. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap the destination bar again and select the plus sign next to the current “end” destination.

caption Tap the plus sign to add your final destination. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Input and select your final destination.

5. Pick the ride mode and tap “Select” to order your Lyft.

If you decide later on that you don’t need to make an extra stop, you can get rid of it by tapping it and selecting “Remove stop.”

