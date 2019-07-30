You can add extra stops to any Uber ride — here’s how to do it, and avoid added charges for delaying at a stop

caption You can add a stop or two to any Uber ride. source Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Uber allows you to add up to two stops along the route to your final destination, with your fare increasing according to how much distance you add.

You should stay at each stop for no more than three minutes, or you could be charged an extra fee.

Stops can be added to an Uber route scheduled in advance, as you are actively awaiting for your driver, or even while you’re in the vehicle.

You can add stops from the Uber mobile app, available on both iPhone and Android.

So your plans have changed, and you need to make a quick stop while riding in an Uber? No problem-with just a few taps on the app, you can add a stop to your trip.

The Uber app makes it easy to add up to two stops while between your pickup point and final destination. Just keep in mind that your fare will go up accordingly as your stops add distance and time to the drive.

Also, you’ll need to make the stops fast: Uber asks that a stop not last more than three minutes. Any longer than that, and you could incur extra fees.

And finally, you can both schedule a multiple stop Uber ride in advance, or add stops once you’re already in the middle of the trip.

You can add stops with just a few taps in the Uber mobile app on iPhone or Android.

How to add a stop to an Uber ride

1. Launch the app and tap the words “Where to?” to begin planning your multi-stop ride.

2. Tap the “+” (plus symbol) beside the search bar with the faint words “Where to?”

caption Tap the Add Stop button, which looks like a plus sign. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Enter the first stop into the first taskbar reading “Add a stop.”

4. If needed, add a second stop into the next taskbar reading “Add a stop,” then your final destination in the last taskbar, and then hit “Done.” If you only need to make one extra stop, hit “Done” once that stop and your final end point are entered.

caption You can add up to two extra stops to your ride. source Steven John/Business Insider

And if you need to add a stop while on the go, you can do so by going through the same basic process: click “Where to?” from the app homescreen and then tap the “+” to add a destination.

Likewise, you can delete an added stop from your trip screen at any point prior to reaching it.

