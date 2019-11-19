How to add a text box on a Google Docs page to make certain text stand out

caption You can easily add a text box to your Google Doc to make certain text stand out. source dennizn / Shutterstock.com

You can add a text box on a Google Docs page at any time in a few simple steps.

Text boxes in a Google Doc allow you to highlight certain information in your document so that it stands apart from the rest of the information in your file.

Text boxes are completely customizable and easy to move around a document.

While Microsoft Office used to be the standard, these days Google’s family of programs offer a free and popular web-based alternative to Microsoft Office products.

Google Docs in particular is a highly customizable word processing program with no shortage of formatting and layout options, including the ability to add text boxes.

Text boxes within your documents allow you to highlight particular information and set it apart from the rest of the information in the file. Inserting them is simple and straightforward and you can create them to be any size and shape that you want.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add a text box on Google Docs

1. Visit https://docs.google.com on your PC or Mac and either open a previously created document or click “New” to create a new document.

2. Once in the document, click the “Insert” tab from the top menu.

3. Hover your mouse over the “Drawing” option and click “New.”

caption Select “Drawing” from the list and then “+ New.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up box which appears, click the “Text Box” button, which looks like a “T” inside a small square.

caption Click the text box icon. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Click and drag your mouse within the drawing area until it is the shape and size you want, then release the mouse.

6. When the cursor appears within the text box, begin typing the information you would like to appear in it within your document. With the text box in progress, you can adjust the font of the text and the fill color or border of the box itself from the menu bar.

caption You can customize the size and appearance of your text box. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. When finished, click “Save and Close” and the text box will then be inserted in your document. Note that you can click and drag the text box around your document to place it wherever you’d like.

