How to add an admin to your Facebook page, and manage your page roles

caption Setting an admin on your Facebook page only takes a few minutes. source Reuters

Adding someone as an admin on a Facebook page gives them the highest permissions available.

You can always manage who has a page role on your Facebook page and edit their permissions without needing to re-add them.

Facebook gives you a pop-up message that outlines exactly what the admin role entails.

Whether you manage a brand page on Facebook or your own personal page, sometimes you need a team of people who can edit and publish content, look at information about your followers, and more.

Once you’ve created your business or brand page, Facebook lets you add people to your page with different levels of permissions. The role with the most permissions is known as an admin. Here’s how to add an admin to your page.

How to add someone as an admin on your Facebook page

1. Head to the Settings tab at the top right of your page and then click on “Page Roles.”

caption Click on the “Page Roles” tab. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. It will open up a menu also called “Page Roles.”

caption On this page, you can manage every role on your page. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

3. In the “Assign a New Page Role” section, start typing the name of the person you want to assign to the page. The drop-down menu will offer you suggestions and you can choose the person you want from there.

4. Click the menu next to their name to select the “Admin” option.

caption You can set a number of different roles, each with different permissions. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

5. A reminder will pop up that reads: “If you’re adding a new admin to your Page, please keep in mind that they’ll have the same permission as you do to make changes to this Page.”

6. Once you have the right name, click “Add.” Facebook will then prompt you to re-enter your password to make sure it’s you that is making the change.

7. Under “Existing Page Roles,” the person’s name will now show up with a red “pending” message next to it.

8. Once the person receives the notification, they can accept and their role will show up under the “Existing Page Roles” section. This shows you each person on your page, categorized by their permissions. For example, you can have one person under admin and one person under editor.

caption Existing page roles are organized by how many permissions they hold. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

You can also use this menu to edit the permissions for each person on your page. So if you have someone as an Editor already, you can change them to admin by clicking on the “Edit” option.

When you click “Edit,” a drop-down menu will appear that lets you choose another role for that person. This way, there’s no need to re-add them to your page. You can also use this part of the menu to remove people from your page.

caption You can edit someone’s role at any time. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

