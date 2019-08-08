How to add additional accounts on your Instagram app, and switch between them

caption You can add up to five Instagram accounts and switch between them in the app. source Reuters

Instagram lets you add additional accounts from the Settings menu within the mobile app.

You can create and switch between up to five Instagram accounts in the app, though you will need a unique email address for each one.

To switch between accounts, tap your account name atop the profile page and choose the account you want to use.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Instagram understands that its users often need to manage multiple identities – it’s common for people to run both personal and business accounts, for example.

That’s why Instagram makes it easy not just to switch between accounts within its iPhone and Android apps, but also to create additional accounts from within the app as well.

You can create and switch among up to five Instagram accounts. The only requirement is that you need to use a different email account for each one.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add an account on Instagram

1. Start the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Go to your profile page by tapping the account button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

3. Tap the three horizontal lines (the hamburger menu) in the top-right, and then tap “Settings” in the menu that opens.

caption Open the hamburger menu and tap “Settings” to create a new account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Add Account.”

5. Tap “Sign Up” at the bottom of the sign-in page.

6. Type the username you want to use for this new account and tap “Next.”

caption Start the new account process by entering the account name. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. Since you already have an existing Instagram account, you now have two options:

You can automatically log in using an existing account. This is convenient, but if you choose this option, anyone with access to the first account can automatically get access to this new one as well.

You can tap “Add password instead” to create a new and unique password for the account. This is less convenient, but it’s more secure, because the account won’t be automatically connected to any other accounts.

caption You can create a unique password for the new account or “connect” it to an existing Instagram account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. Tap “Complete Sign Up.” On the following pages, you’ll have the option to connect to Facebook and find contacts on Instagram. You can skip these steps if you prefer.

9. Complete the setup by adding a profile photo.

How to switch Instagram accounts

Once you’ve created additional Instagram accounts, you can switch among them with just a tap. Be careful, though – once you have more than one account in the app, it’s easy to accidentally post using the wrong identity if you’re not paying attention.

There are two ways to switch accounts:

Tap the account button at the bottom right of the screen to go to your profile page, and then tap the name of your account at the top of the page. You’ll see a drop-down menu with all your accounts listed. Tap the one you want to use.

Tap and hold the account button at the bottom right of the screen. After a moment, you’ll see a drop-down menu with all your accounts listed. Tap the one you want to use.

caption You can switch among your various Instagram accounts from the account button at the bottom of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: