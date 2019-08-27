How to add an Apple Card to your other Apple devices, like an iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac

caption You can add an Apple Card to several different devices. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Once you’ve signed up for the Apple Card through your iPhone, and thus added the card to your iPhone, you can also use your new card on all the other devices that share your same Apple ID.

That includes your iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

How to add the Apple Card to your iPad

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

caption You can add Apple Card (and other credit cards) to your account using the Wallet & Apple Pay tab in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. In the Payment Cards section, tap “Add Card.”

4. If you see a pop-up window introducing Apple Pay, tap “Continue.”

5. On the Add Cards pop-up, select “Apple Card” and then tap “Continue.”

caption If you’ve signed up for Apple Card on your iPhone, it should be waiting for you to select it on your iPad. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.

7. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.

caption You can optionally make Apple Card your default for Apple Pay purchases. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to add Apple Card to your Apple Watch

1. Start the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, and tap the My Watch tab at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

3. In the Payment Cards on Your Watch section, tap “Add Card.”

caption Tap “Add Card” to configure Apple Card for your Apple Watch. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Select “Apple Card” and then tap “Continue.”

5. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.

6. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.

How to add Apple Card to your Mac

1. Start System Preferences.

2. Click “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

3. Click the plus button.

3. Click “Apple Card” and then click “Next.”

4. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.

5. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.