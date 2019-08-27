How to add an Apple Card to your other Apple devices, like an iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- You can add the Apple Card, Apple’s new credit card, to any of your Apple devices to use with Apple Pay.
- After you’ve signed up for an Apple Card, you can add it to your Wallet on any devices that are on your Apple ID, like your iPad, Apple Watch, and even your Mac.
- No matter which devices you add your Apple Card to, you can make it the default method of making Apple Pay purchases.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Once you’ve signed up for the Apple Card through your iPhone, and thus added the card to your iPhone, you can also use your new card on all the other devices that share your same Apple ID.
That includes your iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
Read more: How to get an Apple Card by applying for it on your iPhone
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone Xs (From $999.99 at Best Buy)
iPad (From $329.99 at Best Buy)
Apple Watch Series 4 (From $429.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
How to add the Apple Card to your iPad
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
3. In the Payment Cards section, tap “Add Card.”
4. If you see a pop-up window introducing Apple Pay, tap “Continue.”
5. On the Add Cards pop-up, select “Apple Card” and then tap “Continue.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
6. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.
7. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
How to add Apple Card to your Apple Watch
1. Start the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, and tap the My Watch tab at the bottom of the screen.
2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”
3. In the Payment Cards on Your Watch section, tap “Add Card.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
4. Select “Apple Card” and then tap “Continue.”
5. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.
6. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.
How to add Apple Card to your Mac
1. Start System Preferences.
2. Click “Wallet & Apple Pay.”
3. Click the plus button.
3. Click “Apple Card” and then click “Next.”
4. You might need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the setup process.
5. If you want to, tap “Use as default card” to make Apple Card the default for making Apple Pay purchases.