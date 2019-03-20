How to add and remove apps on your Apple Watch

caption Add new apps to your Apple Watch using your iPhone’s Watch app. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

You can add new apps to an Apple Watch using a few different methods on your iPhone.

An Apple Watch comes pre-loaded with basic apps, just like an iPhone.

Install new apps on your Apple Watch by using the iPhone Watch app and tapping “Install” on Available Apps already on your iPhone, or by browsing the Watch App Store.

You can remove third-party apps directly on Apple Watch or on the Watch app.

When you’re trying to get the best use out of your Apple Watch, it’s all about the apps.

Like the iPhone, Apple Watches come pre-loaded with set apps, including Activity (the app that tracks your progress toward daily, weekly, and monthly move, stand, and exercise goals), Breathe (a mindfulness app), Calendar (peek at events scheduled for the day and week ahead), and Messages (read and respond to texts without having to take out your phone).

The preset apps are great for getting started, but unfortunately take up a good amount of space in the Apple Watch, and you’re not able to delete them. On my Apple Watch, these default apps take up 3.2 GB, leaving 2.1 GB free.

But in the remaining space you have available, you’ll likely want to add apps that don’t come with the Apple Watch automatically. Here are few ways to accomplish that.

Add apps manually or install them automatically

Beyond the default apps, you can add additional apps manually or have compatible iPhone apps automatically installed by turning on Automatic App Install on your iPhone’s Watch app.

1. Open your iPhone Watch app.

caption Scroll down to find the General section under the My Watch tab. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. Find Automatic App Install in the My Watch tab under General.

3. If you want to add apps manually, switch off Automatic App Install.

Install compatible Watch apps already on your iPhone

If you choose to install apps manually (as I have), you can see a list of Watch compatible apps already installed on your iPhone through your Watch app.

1. Scroll to the bottom of the My Watch tab in the Watch app to find the Available Apps section.

caption The Available Apps section of the My Watch tab on the iPhone Watch app. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. To install any of these apps on your Watch, simply touch the Install button to the right of the app name.

caption Downloading the Headspace app. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Once the installation is complete, the app will appear in a section titled Installed On Apple Watch.

caption Your downloaded app appears in the Installed on Apple Watch section. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

Browse for new apps in the App Store

To add new apps outside of what’s already installed on your iPhone, head to the App Store tab in your iPhone’s Watch app. If you know the name of the app you’re looking for, go to the Search tab to find it faster.

caption Browse the App Store or search for a specific app. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

In the Watch App Store there are promoted apps at the top, then different sections like Great on Apple Watch (a diverse list with everything from streaming music apps to a stargazing app), Listen with Apple Watch (meditation, podcast, and sleep sounds apps), Take a Moment (mindfulness, relaxation, and focus apps), and Never Miss a Headline (apps by major news outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal).

To install an app, tap Get. After the app is installed, it will appear in the Installed On Apple Watch section as well as on your iPhone as a separate app.

Remove apps from Apple Watch (and your iPhone)

To remove apps from your Apple Watch, you can do so from your iPhone’s Watch app or the watch itself.

1. Go to the My Watch tab of your iPhone’s Watch app.

2. Tap the app you want to remove and switch off “Show App on Apple Watch.”

caption Switch this off to remove the app from your watch. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Alternatively, you can remove apps right on your Apple Watch by touching and holding the app icon on the home screen until you see an X, then tapping the X.

caption Tap and hold an app and then tap the X that appears on it. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

Note: Switching off “Show App on Apple Watch” will remove the app from your Apple Watch but not your iPhone. To remove the app from both devices at the same time, touch and hold the app icon on your iPhone until you see an X, then tap the X.

