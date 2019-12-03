How to add a border in Google Docs using 2 different methods

caption While there isn’t a feature to directly add a border to a document in Google Docs, there are several workarounds to get it done. source dennizn / Shutterstock.com

You can add a border to a document in Google Docs, even though there’s no built-in border tool for doing this automatically.

An easy way to create a single colored line border around your document is to add a single-cell table to the page.

You can also insert a bordered image and create a text box inside the image.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google Docs is a simple and convenient document creator, but it doesn’t have the depth of a full-featured word processor, like Microsoft Word.

This is evident if you try to create a document with a border that goes around the entire page – which isn’t directly supported, but can be done using a workaround.

There are two ways to make a page border in Google Docs.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add a border in Google Docs using a table

The most popular way to add a border in Google Docs is to create a single-cell table that goes around the entire page.

1. In Google Docs, click “Insert” in the top menu.

2. Click “Table,” and then click the upper-left square of the table, which creates a 1×1 cell on the page.

caption Insert a one cell table in your document to simulate a border. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Press “Enter” on your PC or “return” on your Mac keyboard repeatedly to expand the cell all the way down the page. When the cell reaches the end of the page, it will continue onto the next page.

4. Click “Format,” and then click “Table,” followed by “Table Properties.”

5. In the “Table properties” box, you can change the cell’s color and thickness. You may also want to increase the cell padding, which puts more space between the border and the text on the page. When you’re done, click “OK.”

caption Use the “Table properties” box to customize the border. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. If you prefer, you can reduce the page margins so the border is closer to the edge of the page. Choose “File,” then “Page setup,” and reduce the margins on the top, bottom, left, and right.

How to add a border in Google Docs using an image

Another option is to insert a border image in the document, and add a text box inside it. This is a more aesthetically pleasing option, but is much more restrictive than using a one-cell table.

1. Click “Insert” in the top menu followed by “Drawing,” and then “+ New.”

caption Insert a border via the “Drawing” tool. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Insert an image of a border that you want to use into the Drawing window. If you’ve copied it to the clipboard, you can simply paste it in. Otherwise, click the Image button in the toolbar and insert it that way.

You can either insert an image from your computer, Google Drive, or a URL take a snapshot on your computer.

You can also directly search for an image on the web by clicking “Search” and typing your keywords into the Google search bar at the top.

caption Select “Search” to search the Internet for an image. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Once you have the image that you want, click “Select.”

4. Click the Text Box button in the toolbar and create a text box inside the border.

caption After inserting the image, create a text box and enter your text. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Add the text you want to appear in the border. When you’re done, click “Save and Close.”

caption Click “Save and Close” when you’re done. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: