How to add your business to Google and get it displayed on Google Maps for customers to find

When you add a business to Google, you can immediately help your business bring in new customers and new streams of revenue.

Once you’ve signed up for a Google “My Business” account, it should be easy to add a Google listing for your business.

However, verification can take a couple weeks, since it often requires Google to send you a postcard via snail mail.

If you have a business with a physical address, adding that business to Google (and thereby making it searchable via Google Maps) is a great way to allow customers to find your workplace, to be able to make a connection with them, and to grow a successful business.

It also gives your business an air of legitimacy – what business isn’t searchable on Google Maps these days, right?

So if you have a new business, whether it’s your first or your fifteenth, it’s important to make sure it’s accessible through Google.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your business added to Google, and how to claim ownership so you can control the business page:

How to add a business to Google

If you already have a Google My Business account, here are the steps you’ll have to take to add your new business:

1. Go to Google’s My Business site and make sure you’re logged in (or follow the prompts to sign up for an account).

2. Enter your business’ name and address into the search bar and select “Add your business” (assuming it isn’t already listed, in which case you’ll need to claim it as yours).

3. Choose whether your want your business’ location to appear on Google Maps. If you’re adding a restaurant, being on Google Maps is incredibly useful! But if you’re just adding a small business run out of your house, keeping that location private might be a good idea.

4. Add the requested information, like business category. If you aren’t sure what category your business falls under, try typing a related keyword into the box and see what comes up. And remember that you’ll be able to add additional categories later on.

5. Verify your business. Here are all the ways that you can verify your identity to Google:

By mail. Google will send a physical postcard that includes a verification pin, which you’ll then use to verify online.

Google will send a physical postcard that includes a verification pin, which you’ll then use to verify online. By phone. Google will call you, and provide a verification code over the phone. This is only available for certain businesses.

Google will call you, and provide a verification code over the phone. This is only available for certain businesses. By email. Google will send you the code over email. Again, this is only available for certain businesses.

Google will send you the code over email. Again, this is only available for certain businesses. Bulk verification. If your business has over 10 locations, you’ll have to submit an extra form to have them all verified at once. To do this, when you click “Get verified,” click “Chain” afterwards and enter all your info. Google will then take up to a week to process the request.

If your business has over 10 locations, you’ll have to submit an extra form to have them all verified at once. To do this, when you click “Get verified,” click “Chain” afterwards and enter all your info. Google will then take up to a week to process the request. If you have a Google Search Console account, and your business’ website is verified through Search Console, you can verify your account instantly. Some business categories aren’t allowed to do this.

6. Set up your Google My Business page to complete the process.

If you don’t already have a My Business account, you can add your business and create an account at the same time.

The steps are essentially the same as listed above, except you’ll need to click “Create Account” on the My Business homepage, and each question (like business name, or address) is separated out into individual pages.

But again, filling those out should be quick and easy, while verification may require a bit of patience.

