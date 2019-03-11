How to add channels to your Roku device in three ways

caption You can add channels to your Roku from the device or Roku’s app or website. source Roku

Adding channels to a Roku streaming device is quick and easy.

You can added channels from the Roku app, online channel store, or from the Roku device itself.

Free and paid channels can be added the same way. Paid channels just require an additional step (paying).

Adding a new channel to a Roku streaming device is a straightforward process, and there are multiple ways to do it.

You can add free and paid channels, and those channels can be added in three ways – from the device, the Roku mobile app, or Roku’s website.

Here’s how to do each:

Add a channel from your Roku device

1. Go to the Home menu by pressing the home button on the remote.

2. In the left sidebar, scroll down to the Streaming Channels section.

caption Select Streaming Channels. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Select Streaming Channels to open the Roku Channel Store.

4. Choose a category to browse or go to Search Channels to find the channel you want to add.

caption Select or search for a channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

5. Press OK on the remote to open channel details.

caption Press OK on your remote to open this channel’s page. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

6. Select Add Channel (free channels) or Buy (paid channels) to install the channel. You will be prompted to complete your purchase if you chose a paid channel.

caption Channel added. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Add a channel using the Roku mobile app

The Roku app is available free for Android and iOS phones and tablets.

1. Open the Roku mobile app.

2. Tap the Channels menu found at the bottom of the app.

caption Tap the Channels tab. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Scroll through channel categories or search to find the channel you wish to install. You may be prompted to login to your Roku account before continuing.

caption Select or search for a channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Tap the channel icon to learn more.

5. Tap Add Channel to add the channel to your device(s). If the channel you selected is a paid channel, you will be prompted to complete your purchase.

caption Add your selected channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Add a channel from the web

1. Go to the online channel store at channelstore.roku.com and login with your Roku account information.

caption Select or search for a channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. Browse channel categories or search for the channel you wish to add.

3. Click Details to view channel details such as synopsis and pricing.

4. Click + Add Channel to add a channel to your device(s). If you selected a paid channel, you will be prompted to complete your purchase.

caption Click + Add Channel. source MIchelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Tips and tricks