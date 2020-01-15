How to add contacts on Skype to quickly make calls and start chats, on desktop or mobile

caption There are a few easy ways to add a contacts on Skype. source Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

You can add contacts on Skype by searching for a name, phone number, or email address.

This search function is found in the “Contacts” section of the Skype app.

The process is about the same on both the mobile and desktop versions of Skype.

To make calls with friends, family, or coworkers, you’ll want to add contacts to your Skype account.

To do so, you’ll have to search for names, phone numbers, or emails in the “Contacts” section of the Skype app. You can do this both in the mobile app for iPhone and Android, and the desktop app.

Here’s how.

How to add contacts on Skype in the mobile app

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device and tap the “Contacts” tab at the bottom of the screen.

caption Open your “Contacts” tab. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. This will bring your to your contacts page, which is sorted alphabetically. Tap the “Add Contact” icon in the upper-right corner, which appears as a person’s head and shoulders next to a plus sign (+).

caption The “Add contact” button is in the top-right corner. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. You can now search for the new contact that you want. Enter the person’s name, phone number, or email. You also have the option to invite friends by text message or email – this is good if they don’t already have a Skype account.

When you begin typing, Skype will automatically begin generating results. Simply tap the correct name once you’ve located it to add it to your contact list.

caption You can add contacts using Skype’s search function. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to add contacts on Skype in the desktop app

1. Open the Skype app on your desktop and tap on the “Contacts” tab found in the upper left hand corner.

caption The contacts tab is located in the sidebar. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. This will bring you to your contacts page, which is sorted alphabetically. Click the “Add Contact” button at the top of the sidebar on the left.

caption Click the “New Contact” button. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. You can now search for the new contact that you want. Again, enter the person’s name, phone number, or email. You also have the option to invite friends to Skype if they don’t already have an account.

As you type, Skype will suggest results. When you find the account that you want, simply click the black “Add” button next to their name.

