How to add credit to your Google Voice account in 2 ways, so you can make international calls

- source
- OpturaDesign/Shutterstock
- You can add up to $70 in credit to your Google Voice account from the Google Voice website, or from the Android mobile app’s Settings menu.
- You usually don’t need Google Voice credit to make calls within the US or to Canada, but other international calls can cost $.01 per minute or more.
- If you use Google Voice for iPhone, you’ll need to add credit using the website, as you can’t do it through the app.
While most calls made with Google Voice are free within the US and Canada, international calls can vary in pricing, generally costing around $0.01 per minute. For details, see Google’s complete calling rate sheet.
If you’re planning to make international calls, you’ll need to add some credit to your Google Voice account.
You can place as much as $70 in your Google account at once using either the Google Voice web site or your Android Google Voice app.
If you use Google Voice on the iPhone, you’ll need to charge up your account via the website, since the app doesn’t offer the option on iOS.
How to add credit to Google Voice using the official website
1. Open the Google Voice webpage and log into your account.
2. Click the Settings icon (shaped like a gear) at the top right of the screen.
3. In the pane on the left, click “Payments.”
4. Click “Add credit.”
5. In the pop-up window, choose how much you want to buy, and click “Add credit.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
6. Select a payment method and complete the transaction.
How to add credit to Google Voice using the Android app
1. Start the Google Voice app.
2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top-left of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the menu.
3. In the Payments section, tap “Add credit.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
4. In the pop-up window, choose how much credit you want to add, and click “Add credit.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
5. Select a payment method and complete your transaction.
