How to add credit to your Google Voice account in 2 ways, so you can make international calls

While most calls made with Google Voice are free within the US and Canada, international calls can vary in pricing, generally costing around $0.01 per minute. For details, see Google’s complete calling rate sheet.

If you’re planning to make international calls, you’ll need to add some credit to your Google Voice account.

You can place as much as $70 in your Google account at once using either the Google Voice web site or your Android Google Voice app.

If you use Google Voice on the iPhone, you’ll need to charge up your account via the website, since the app doesn’t offer the option on iOS.

How to add credit to Google Voice using the official website

1. Open the Google Voice webpage and log into your account.

2. Click the Settings icon (shaped like a gear) at the top right of the screen.

3. In the pane on the left, click “Payments.”

4. Click “Add credit.”

5. In the pop-up window, choose how much you want to buy, and click “Add credit.”

caption You can charge up your Google Voice account using the Settings menu on the website. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Select a payment method and complete the transaction.

How to add credit to Google Voice using the Android app

1. Start the Google Voice app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top-left of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the menu.

3. In the Payments section, tap “Add credit.”

caption Find the “Add credit” link in the Payments section of Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up window, choose how much credit you want to add, and click “Add credit.”

caption Select how much credit you want to add to your account and then select a payment method. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Select a payment method and complete your transaction.

