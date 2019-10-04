How to add an email account to your Samsung Galaxy S10, and check all of your email in one integrated inbox

caption To add an email account to your Samsung Galaxy S10, go into your Settings app. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can add multiple email accounts to your Samsung Galaxy S10, and see all of your email in one integrated inbox.

To add an email account, you’ll need to go to your Galaxy S10’s Settings app, in the Accounts and backups section.

Before you begin setting up your email, be sure you have all your login information. For a POP3 or IMAP email account, that includes server names and port numbers.

Do you have more than one email account and want to keep tabs on them all at once? It’s easy to add all your email accounts to your Galaxy S10, whether they’re webmail like Gmail, a personal IMAP account, or a corporate email like Microsoft Exchange.

How to add an email account to your Samsung Galaxy S10

How to add basic email services like Gmail or Yahoo

For basic online email services, also called webmail, you should only need to know your username and password. Be sure you have that information handy before you begin.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Accounts and backup.”

caption The email settings can be found in the Settings app in Accounts and backup. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Accounts.”

4. Tap “Add account.”

caption To add a new email account, tap Add account, which you can find below the list of accounts already set up on the phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Tap “Email.”

6. Depending upon which kind of mail account you’re adding, tap “Gmail,” “Yahoo,” or “Hotmail.”

7. Enter your email address and password as requested.

caption Complete the sign in process by entering your email and password. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. Repeat the process for all your accounts.

That’s all there is to it – within a few minutes, all your email should appear in your Email app.

How to add a POP3, IMAP, or Exchange account

Make sure you have all the information you need to configure your account. For an IMAP or POP3 account, you’ll need to know additional details like the server names and port numbers, which you can find on the support page for your email service provider.

For an Exchange email account, you may need to know the Exchange server name.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Accounts and backup.”

3. Tap “Accounts.”

4. Tap “Add account.”

5. Tap “Email.”

caption Choose “Email” from the list of account types. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap “Other.”

7. Enter your email address and password, and then tap “Manual setup” at the bottom of the screen.

caption To complete the setup process, you need to select “Manual setup” and specify what kind of account you want to use. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. In the pop-up menu, choose the correct type of account (POP3, IMAP, or Microsoft Exchange).

9. Fill in the server settings using the login information for your email account.

caption You’ll need to enter details like the incoming and outgoing server names, and possibly the port numbers. Check the recommended settings on your email provider’s website. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

