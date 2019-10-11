How to add friends on your Nintendo Switch to play games together online and voice chat

caption To add a friend on your Nintendo Switch, you’ll use a “Friend Code” or Bluetooth connection. source Nintendo

There are two ways to add friends on Nintendo Switch: you can either send a friend request that is then accepted, or accept a request sent to you.

In many Nintendo Switch games, adding someone as a friend is the only way to join online games with them, and voice chat with them.

Every Switch account has a unique 12-digit Friend Code, which can be used to add the owner of that code as a friend.

Games are more fun when they’re shared with friends. Fortunately, it’s easy to link up with friends on the Switch, and once you’ve added someone as a friend, it gets even easier.

In most Nintendo Switch games, you’ll need to add someone as a friend before you can start a game specifically with them. And remember that to play games online, you’ll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

You’ll add friends using your Friend Code. Here’s how to do it.

How to add friends on a Nintendo Switch

1. Navigate to your account page by clicking on your icon at the top-left corner of the home page.

2. On your profile page, you’ll find your Friend Code under your name and next to your picture. It’ll start with the letters “SW.”

caption Your personal 12-digit Friend Code can be found on your account’s profile page. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. In the menu on the side, scroll down to “Add Friend” and then tap right to enter the menu.

4. Check the “Received Friend Requests” page to see if you have outstanding requests.

5. There are a few ways to send friend requests. The most obvious is, on the “Add Friend” page, to select “Search with Friend Code.” Here, you can enter in someone’s friend code, and if it’s a valid code, that person will be sent a friend request.

caption Entering in someone else’s Friend Code is the easiest way to add someone. source Steven John/Business Insider

6. By selecting “Search for Users You Played With,” your Switch will generate a list of users who you’ve played with recently. You can view their profiles and send them requests.

7. Finally, you can select “Search for Local Users.” This will use Bluetooth to scan for nearby Nintendo Switch consoles. Once you’ve connected with someone else, you’ll both be presented with four buttons, and be asked to press the same one. Once you do, you’ll be added as friends.

caption If you’re in physical proximity to other Switch users, the consoles can detect one another using Bluetooth. source Steven John/Business Insider

