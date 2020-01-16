How to add holidays to your Google Calendar on desktop or mobile

caption You can add event and holiday reminders to your Google Calendar using your computer or mobile device. source Shutterstock

You can add holidays to your Google Calendar on a computer or mobile device.

Google Calendar allows you to add region-specific holidays, as well as birthdays.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

Google Calendar is one of the most useful time-management tools available online.

It allows users to create events and immediately add them to their Google Calendar, as well as view other user’s Google Calendars, to optimize their schedules.

Additionally, you can set up reminders before an important event or add holidays to your calendar, including region-specific and religious holidays.

Here’s how to add holidays to your Google Calendar.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add holidays to Google Calendar using your computer

1. Log into your Google Calendar account on your Mac or PC and head to your “Settings” by clicking the gear icon and then clicking “Settings.” Additionally, you can also click the “+” button beside “Other calendars” and then “Browse calendars of interest.”

caption Pressing the “+” button and clicking “Browse calendars of interest” immediately takes you to the appropriate tab in “Settings.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

2. In “Browse calendars of interest,” look for the “Holidays” tab. Browse through the Holidays tab and check the box next to the holidays you want to add to your calendar.

caption Check the holidays you want to add to your calendar and you will immediately be subscribed to them. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

After you check the boxes for which holidays you want to add to your Google Calendar, head back to the Google Calendar homepage and on the left-hand side of your screen, below “Other calendars,” you can find the holidays you subscribed to.

How to add holidays to Google Calendar using your mobile phone

1. Unlock your iPhone or Android device and launch the Google Calendar application.

2. Tap the “Menu” icon in the top left-hand corner of your screen, then tap “Settings” and scroll down to “Holidays,” which will allow you to add new holidays to your Google Calendar.

caption Tap “Holidays” to subscribe to new holidays. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. In “Holidays,” select which holidays you want to add to your Google Calendar.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: