How to add icons to your desktop on a Windows 10 PC to easily access the system folders or apps you use regularly

You can add icons to your desktop to create a shortcut to certain apps and folders.

You can add icons to your desktop in Windows 10 and more easily access system folders or apps.

When you add icons to your desktop, you create shortcuts to folders or programs such as your Recycle Bin or Control Panel.

Here’s how to add icons to your desktop in Windows 10.

Your Windows computer has a certain set of integral files built-in to it, such as the Computer, User Files, Network, Recycle Bin, and Control Panel folders.

Now, you can get to any of these folders at any time by looking them up in the Windows Start Menu, or by typing their name into the search bar. However, if you find yourself using one or more of them frequently, you may find it easier to simply add it to your desktop instead.

Adding these shortcuts to your desktop will allow you to click on them to open them in one step, as well as click and drag other files to them to easily keep your desktop organized.

Here’s how to add icons to your desktop on your Windows 10 computer.

How to add icons to your desktop on your Windows 10 computer

1. Open the Start menu by clicking the Windows icon at the bottom-left of your screen.

2. Select the Settings button, the gear icon above the power button.

caption Open the Start menu and click “Settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the Settings menu, click “Personalization,” the icon at the top-left depicting an image of a desktop computer and a paintbrush.

caption Click “Personalization.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. From the menu on the left hand side, select “Themes.”

5. Under “Related Settings” on the right hand side, click “Desktop icon settings.”

caption Go to “Themes” and select “Desktop icon settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up menu, choose the icons that you want to appear on your desktop from the checklist, then click “Apply.”

7. After the process is complete, click “OK.”

caption Choose the icons that you want on your desktop, then click “Apply” and “OK.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

