How to add interests on your LinkedIn profile page, and view or add the interests of your LinkedIn connections

caption It’s easy to add interests on LinkedIn and view the interests of others on the social networking platform. source Shutterstock

You can add interests on LinkedIn to help colleagues and potential employers learn more about the things you like.

You can also view the interests of your LinkedIn connections, or anyone on LinkedIn, and directly add those interests to your profile from their page.

Interests on LinkedIn can often be companies, individuals, or groups you have worked with in the past or would potentially like to work with in the future.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LinkedIn is the social network for professionals, allowing you to connect with colleagues and potential employers and even apply for jobs within the site itself.

By creating a resume of sorts that serves as your profile page, you’re able to highlight your achievements, talents, education, and work history to anyone who might want to see it.

You can also add interests to your LinkedIn profile, and doing so might be worth your while.

Interests on LinkedIn consist of “news sources, Influencers, companies, schools, and groups” you’re following on the site. This is useful because it lets other users know what you’re curious about and can even help you form new connections with people who follow the same things as you.

If you want to know how to add interests to your LinkedIn profile, here’s how to do it.

How to add interests on LinkedIn

1. Go to https://www.linkedin.com and log in using your username and password.

2. Using the search bar at the top of your screen, locate a person, company, or topic you’re interested in and click to be taken to their profile page.

caption You can add interests on LinkedIn by following any company, group, or individual. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. On the person or company’s profile page, click the Follow button. The company, person, or topic will now be listed in your Interests section.

How to view and add the interests of your LinkedIn connections

It’s also possible to see the interests of your connections, or any profile on LinkedIn.

To do so, go to the profile page of the person whose interests you want to view. Scroll down to their Interests section to see the companies, topics, and people they follow.

Where applicable, click “See all” if there are too many to display on the main profile page.

caption Click “See all” to view all of someone’s interests on LinkedIn. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Then, a window will appear where you can add interests by directly clicking the Follow button. If you’re already following one of their interests, a check mark will appear next to the group or company’s name.

caption You can directly add interests to your profile from another page’s interests. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: