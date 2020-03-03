How to add items to your Amazon Wish List using the Amazon Assistant browser extension

caption You can add items to your Amazon Wish List, and save them for later, using the Amazon Assistant extension. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

You can easily add items to your Amazon Wish List using the Amazon Assistant browser extension.

If you see an item you want to buy online, but you’re busy doing something else, Amazon Assistant allows you to save it to a Wish List to look at later on Amazon.

You can also use the Amazon Assistant browser extension to compare items on other sites with Amazon to find the best deal.

Have you ever seen an item somewhere online and wished you could add it to a list somewhere so you wouldn’t forget about it later?

Maybe you saw a great idea for a friend’s birthday present in the middle of a work task, or a cool gadget you want to check out later while shopping for something else.

If you wait to look at the item, you might forget about it, but you can avoid this problem if you have the Amazon Assistant browser extension.

The Amazon Assistant browser extension has several helpful features, but one of the most helpful is that it gives you the ability to add almost any item available online to your Amazon Wish list.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add items to your Amazon Wish List

1. Download the Amazon Assistant browser extension in Google Chrome on your Mac or PC, if you haven’t already. Make sure you’re signed into your Amazon account.

2. While browsing online, when you find an item that you want to save to your wish list, click the little blue “a” icon in the top-right corner of your browser address bar, if Amazon Assistant doesn’t open automatically.

caption Click the Amazon Assistant icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Click the “Add to List” tab at the top of the pop-up window. Click the yellow button and arrow underneath the photo of the item and select “Wish List.”

caption Pick the list you want to add the item to. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

The item will be automatically added to your Wish List, and you can look at it any time by going to your Amazon account.

