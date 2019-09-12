How to add a location, landmark, or business to Google Maps on a computer or mobile device

- source
- YouTube/Google Maps
- If you realize that a specific location, like a business or landmark, isn’t on Google Maps, you can add that location in Google Maps.
- Adding locations in Google Maps will help those who search for the location in the future.
- You can add locations to Google Maps on desktop or mobile.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Google Maps features a robust collection of addresses and businesses around the world. But sometimes you’ll still come across the odd missing location.
Luckily, when that happens, you have the ability to fill the gap by adding the location yourself. Just keep in mind that when you do so, it may take some time for the location to be added, since it may need to be reviewed before being added to Google Maps.
Here’s how to add a location, whether you’re using the desktop version or the mobile iPhone or Android app.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone Xs (From $999.99 at Best Buy)
Google Pixel 3 (From $799.99 at Best Buy)
How to add a location in Google Maps on a computer
1. Go to maps.google.com.
2. Search for the address using the search bar in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. In the sidebar that appears, click “Add a missing place.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Add the location, name, and category of the location (these are required), as well as any other attributes you wish to add, in the pop-up window. There are over a dozen categories to choose from.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. Click “Send.”
How to add a location in Google Maps on the mobile app
If you have an Android, here’s how to add a location:
1. Open the Google Maps app.
2. Tap the three stacked bars to open the side menu.
3. Select “Send Feedback” and then tap “Add a missing place” to add an establishment of some kind, or “Add a missing address” otherwise, if it’s available right when you open the side menu.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Add the necessary information, including the location, name, and category.
5. Tap the paper airplane icon in the top-right corner of the screen to submit it.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
For those with an iPhone, here are the steps you’ll need to take to add a location to Google Maps:
1. Open the Google Maps app.
2. Search for the location in the search bar.
3. Tap the info bar that appears at the bottom of the screen to open it.
- source
- William Antonelli/Business Insider
4. Tap “Add a Missing Place” at the bottom of the info page.
- source
- William Antonelli/Business Insider
5. Add the location, name, and category of the location, as well as any other details you want to add.
6. Tap the paper airplane icon in the top-right corner of the screen to submit it.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to find coordinates on Google Maps on your phone or computer, to identify and share an exact location
-
How to see your Google location history in Google Maps, and delete or turn off its location tracking
-
How to get street view on Google Maps on a phone or computer, for an interactive tour of unfamiliar areas
-
How to drop a pin on Google Maps from your desktop or mobile app