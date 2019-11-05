How to add money to your PayPal account, so you can transfer money or pay bills immediately

caption You can add money to your PayPal account so you can immediately send payments. source Shutterstock

You can add money to your PayPal account at any time using your linked bank account.

There are no fees when you transfer money to PayPal from your bank, and you can always send it back again.

PayPal does not require you to keep money in your account as long as your linked bank account works, but a PayPal account with easily accessible cash can simplify and speed up payments.

If you’re like me and a lot of people these days, PayPal handles a lot of bills for you.

With Netflix, eBay, and various other services linked to a PayPal account, the fees are all handled automatically without having to do so much as click a link or tap on an app.

However, because I’m never exactly sure when a PayPal charge is coming, I always leave a cushion of cash in the account. I also like knowing that with cash in my account I can immediately send money if I have access to a phone or computer that has access to the web.

If you want to make sure you have access to immediate funds if you ever need it, pad your PayPal account by adding some money. Here’s how.

How to add money to your PayPal account

1. Log into your PayPal account and click “Transfer Money” under your balance on the home page.

caption Your PayPal account gives you immediate access to the cash stored there and can also draw from a linked bank account. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. On the next page, click “Add money to your balance.”

caption It is free to transfer money in both directions between PayPal and your bank, but the process may take several days to complete. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Enter the amount of cash you wish to transfer from your bank, then hit “Add.”

caption Click “Add.” source Steven John/Business Insider

4. On the next page, click “Add $ (XXX amount)” to complete the transfer.

caption Click the button to complete the transfer. source Steven John/Business Insider

