You can add money to your Venmo account directly in the mobile app, but only if you have the Venmo Card.

If you don’t have the Venmo Card, you can still add money to your Venmo account, but you’ll have to do it on the website.

Here’s how to add money to your Venmo account in two different ways.

Venmo, one of the most popular money transfer apps, makes it easy to pay back your friends after an outing or event, without the hassle of handing out cash or making change.

However, if you want to pay someone back for something, and the balance on your Venmo account isn’t enough to cover it, the app will take the entire sum out of your linked bank account or card instead, which can be annoying.

If you want to avoid this, you can add money from your linked bank account to the app manually, as long as you’ve been approved for a Venmo Card.

If you haven’t been approved for, or don’t want, a Venmo Card, you can still add money to your account – you just have to do it from your computer.

Here’s how to add money to your Venmo account.

How to add money to your Venmo account in the mobile app, with a Venmo Card

If you have the Venmo Card, you can transfer money to your account using the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

1. Open the Venmo app.

2. Tap the menu icon in the top left-hand corner.

caption Tap the menu icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap “Manage Balance,” in blue, next to your balance amount at the top of the menu.

4. Tap “Add Money.”

5. Enter the amount of money you would like to transfer to your account, then tap “Done.”

6. Confirm the bank account that you’ll be transferring the money from, then tap “Next.”

7. Review all of the transfer information shown to you, then tap “Add Money.”

Note: Once you take this final step, there is no way to undo it until the transaction is complete, which should take about three to five business days.

How to add money to your Venmo account on desktop, without a Venmo Card

If you don’t have a Venmo Card, here is how to transfer money to your account from your desktop:

1. Open your preferred web browser.

2. Go to venmo.com.

3. Sign in using your Venmo credentials.

4. Venmo will send a code to your mobile number to confirm that it’s you. Enter the code into the box provided. This will take you to your Venmo homepage.

5. In your search bar, type in vemo.com/addfunds, then hit enter. This will cause a box labeled “Add funds from your bank account” to pop up.

6. In the box, type in the dollar amount you would like to transfer, then, if applicable, select which bank account you would like to transfer it from. Note: To do this you must have previously verified the bank account with Venmo.

caption Type the dollar amount you want to transfer and select your account. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Click “Transfer money in to Venmo.” A confirmation screen will appear next. Once you are sure the information is correct, click “Confirm & Add Funds.”

caption Click “Confirm & Add Funds.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Your funds should be available in your account in three to five business days.

