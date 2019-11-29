How to add your PayPal account to Apple Pay, so you can make purchases with an iPhone or Apple Watch

caption It’s easy to add PayPal to Apple Pay so you can make purchases at select locations through your iPhone or Apple Watch. source Shutterstock

PayPal can be used in numerous ways to send or receive money.

If you use Apple Pay, it’s possible to add PayPal to your Apple Pay account and make purchases through your iPhone or Apple Watch at accepted locations.

Here’s how to connect your PayPal account to Apple Pay.

How to add PayPal to Apple Pay

1. Unlock your iPhone and head to “Settings.”

2. Tap your name, which is located on top of the “Settings” page.

caption Click your name on the top of the “Settings” page. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Click on “iTunes & App Store.”

4. On the next screen, tap “Apple ID” then select “View Apple ID” and login to your Apple ID account.

5. Once you are logged into your Apple ID, click on “Manage Payments.”

caption Tap “Manage Payments” once you log into your Apple ID. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

6. Click on “Add Payment Method,” then tap on “PayPal” on the next screen.

caption Add PayPal by clicking to add a payment method. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

7. Log into your PayPal account and confirm that you are adding PayPal onto your Apple Pay account.

For information on how to pay using Apple Pay in accepted stores, and switch between payment methods, read our guides on using Apple Pay with your iPhone or Apple Watch.

