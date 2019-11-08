How to add a printer to your Chromebook in 5 simple steps

caption It’s easy to add a printer to your Chromebook to print images or documents. source GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

You can add a printer to a Chromebook in just a few steps to print documents.

It’s easy to add a wireless printer to a Chromebook as long as you’re logged into your laptop and connected to Wi-Fi.

Here’s how to add a printer to your Chromebook.

Chromebook owners can easily add a printer without the use of a cable (though you can physically connect them if you wish).

Here’s everything you need to know about adding a printer to your Chromebook, so that you can quickly and easily print documents.

How to add a printer to a Chromebook

Before you can add a printer, make sure that you’ve logged into your Chromebook and are connected to Wi-Fi.

Once that’s done, here’s how to add a printer to your Chromebook wirelessly:

1. Go into your settings by clicking into the time section at the bottom-right corner of the screen and selecting the gear icon.

2. Scroll to the bottom and click “Advanced.”

caption Click on Advanced at the bottom of the Settings tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Under the “Printing” section, select “Printers.”

caption Click on the Printers option. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click on “Add Printer.”

caption Add a printer or select from one already listed. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. If you see your printer in the pop-up, select it and add it; otherwise you may need to search for it by clicking “Add Nearby Printers.” You can also add it manually by following the on-screen prompts and your printer’s directions.

caption Enter your printer’s information or add a nearby printer with Wi-Fi. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once set up, you should be able to easily print in the future without much setup – except perhaps selecting the correct printer, if you have multiple printers.

