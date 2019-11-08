How to add a printer to your Chromebook in 5 simple steps

- source
- GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images
- You can add a printer to a Chromebook in just a few steps to print documents.
- It’s easy to add a wireless printer to a Chromebook as long as you’re logged into your laptop and connected to Wi-Fi.
- Here’s how to add a printer to your Chromebook.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Chromebook owners can easily add a printer without the use of a cable (though you can physically connect them if you wish).
Here’s everything you need to know about adding a printer to your Chromebook, so that you can quickly and easily print documents.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
ASUS Flip 14-inch Chromebook (From $569.99 at Best Buy)
How to add a printer to a Chromebook
Before you can add a printer, make sure that you’ve logged into your Chromebook and are connected to Wi-Fi.
Once that’s done, here’s how to add a printer to your Chromebook wirelessly:
1. Go into your settings by clicking into the time section at the bottom-right corner of the screen and selecting the gear icon.
2. Scroll to the bottom and click “Advanced.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Under the “Printing” section, select “Printers.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Click on “Add Printer.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. If you see your printer in the pop-up, select it and add it; otherwise you may need to search for it by clicking “Add Nearby Printers.” You can also add it manually by following the on-screen prompts and your printer’s directions.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
Once set up, you should be able to easily print in the future without much setup – except perhaps selecting the correct printer, if you have multiple printers.