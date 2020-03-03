How to add read receipts in Gmail to track the status of your email exchanges

caption It might be useful to add a read receipt in Gmail to help yourself keep track of important communications. source Google

You can easily add a read receipt in Gmail to keep track of your correspondence.

However, the feature is only available to those with a Gmail account set up by a professional or school administrator.

Read-receipts can be somewhat divisive. For the recipient, they may be something of an annoyance – particularly if the email is unexpected or otherwise unwelcome.

But when used correctly by the sender, it can be an extremely valuable productivity tool. If you have Gmail, you may be able to take advantage of this feature and know where you’re at in an email conversation.

But there’s a catch: You can only add read receipt in Gmail if your account was set up by an administrator. So if you just use a regular gmail.com account, you can’t add a read receipt through the email platform.

For those who can, here’s how.

How to add a read receipt in Gmail

1. Go to mail.google.com and find the email chain you wish to reply to (or create an email by selecting “Compose” toward the top-left corner of the screen).

2. Create your email or response as usual by filling in the subject and body, if needed, as well as the “To” section.

3. Click the three dots in the lower-right corner of the email and select “Request read receipt.”

caption Select the More option. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Hit “Send.”

