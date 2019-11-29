How to add reminders to your Google Calendar on desktop or mobile

caption It’s easy to add reminders to a Google Calendar to avoid forgetting certain events or task. source iJeab / Shutterstock.com

You can add reminders to your Google Calendar both on the website and through the mobile app.

You can add Google Calendar reminders for any time and date, as well as choose how often you want to be reminded.

Calendar apps are designed to simplify the act of organizing your life, and Google Calendar is no exception.

Google Calendar can help you stay organized both at home and on the go through reminders. Reminders are different from events in that they take up very little visual space on your calendar, and don’t last for an extended amount of time.

Read on to learn how to set reminders on Google Calendar using either a computer and a mobile device (both Android and iOS).

How to add reminders to Google Calendar using a computer

1. Open Google Calendar on your desktop or laptop computer.

2. Look at the bottom-left corner of your screen, underneath “My Calendars.” The “Reminders” field should have a check mark next to it.

caption Double check that the “Reminders” tab in the menu is checked, so the reminders will appear on your calendar. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Move your cursor over to the date and time for which you’d like to set a reminder; for example, Thursday at 2pm. Click on this spot. (You can also create a reminder by clicking the “+ Create” button in the top left corner of the screen; you’d just have to manually set the date and time instead.)

4. In the pop-up box, click on “Reminder” and type in a title for your reminder. Then, adjust the time and date as needed, and choose how frequently you want to be reminded.

caption You can set your reminder to be triggered only once, as well as on regular intervals, such as weekly. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. When you’re finished adjusting the details of your reminder, click the blue “Save” button.

How to add reminders to Google Calendar using a mobile device

1. Open the Google Calendar app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the menu icon in the top-left corner (resembling three horizontal lines) to open the sidebar.

3. Make sure that the “Reminders” field has a check mark next to it. Tap outside of the sidebar when you’re done checking.

caption The sidebar of the Google Calendar app as seen from an Android mobile phone. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Tap the “+” button, then tap the icon next to “Reminder.”

5. Type in a title for the reminder. Then, set the time and date, and choose how frequently you want to be reminded.

caption Google Calendar allows you to set specific times for reminders. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. When you’re finished adjusting the details of your reminder, tap “Save.”

