How to add SiriusXM to your Alexa-enabled device and listen to your favorite satellite stations

- You can add SiriusXM to your Alexa assistant by linking your satellite radio account to your Amazon smart speaker.
- Before you can add SiriusXM to Alexa and listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and more, using voice commands, you have to enable the SiriusXM “Skill” in your Alexa app.
- SiriusXM offers several different subscription levels, the most basic of which is the “Essential” plan and costs $8 per month.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you have an Amazon Alexa speaker, also known as an Amazon Echo, then you have a vast trove of music just a few commands away.
But if you’re preferred music service is Sirius XM and you haven’t connected it to your Alexa device, saying “Alexa, play Margaritaville,” or “Alexa, play Wheels on the Bus,” will merely bring you to the same source for the music: Amazon Music. An to access that service’s full unlimited music library, you’ll have to pay for it.
If you’re already paying for another music service like SiriusXM consider expanding Alexa’s musical library by connecting the AI directly with your preferred music, news, and podcasts platform. Just remember that when logging into your SiriusXM account, both usernames and passwords are case sensitive. Also double-check that there are no spaces in front of either.
Here’s how to link SiriusXM and Alexa.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Amazon Echo 3rd Gen (From $59.99 at Amazon)
How to add SiriusXM to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker
1. Open the Alexa app on your mobile device and tap the menu icon at the top left.
2. Tap the “Skills and Games” option.
3. On the next window that appears, select “Categories.”
4. Scroll down and choose the “Music & Audio” category.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
5. Once you’ve located the “SiriusXM” option in this window, select it.
6. Tap “Enable to Use” and then enter your SiriusXM account details.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
7. Select “Sign In” to pair Alexa with Sirius.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
Your Alexa device can play radio stations – you just need to enable the feature on the Alexa app
-
How to add Pandora to Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker
-
How to play podcasts on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker
-
How to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker
-
How to play Apple Music using Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker