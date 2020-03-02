How to add someone to a Slack channel or workspace

caption The process for adding someone to a Slack workspace will depending on your administrative permissions. source rafapress/Shutterstock

You can add someone to a Slack channel with just a few clicks, but adding someone to a Slack workspace may be more difficult.

Most Slack workspaces only allow administrators to add members, which means you should check with your administrator before adding someone to a Slack workspace.

You can add someone to a Slack channel, however, at any time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Adding people to your Slack workspace can be a great way to get new hires integrated into the company culture.

You can also invite existing workspace members to a channel within that workspace.

And, either way, the process is fairly simple – assuming, of course, you have the correct access.

Here’s what you need to know to add someone to a Slack workspace or channel using the desktop or website app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add someone to a Slack workspace

Before you get started, be aware that you may not have the permission to add someone to your workspace, since it’s an administrative function that default regular users are blocked from doing.

Slack also limits how many invites you can send in a given period of time, so if you’re planning on inviting dozens of people, you may need to stagger your invitations.

If you’re having issues adding people to your workspace, contact your administrator.

To add people to your workspace on Mac or PC:

1. Click the downwards-pointing arrow next to your workspace’s name at the top of the left sidebar.

2. Select “Invite People.”

caption Click “Invite People” in the left menu bar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select what type of user you’d like to add – “Members” have full access, while “Guests” only have access to certain channels.

4. Add their information in the pop-up, and hit “Send Invitations.”

caption Click the green “Send Invitations” button. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

To add people to your workspace in the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices:

1. Open Slack and tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

2. In the menu that appears, select “Invite People.”

3. You’ll be given the choice to enter an email address, or pick a name from your contacts. Choose either.

4. Tap “Send” in the top-right to send the invites.

How to add someone to a Slack channel

On a Mac or PC:

1. Select the channel you want in the left sidebar.

2. Click on the gear icon at the top of the page.

3. Select “Add people to channel.”

caption Click “Add people to channel” in the dropdown menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Specify who you want to add to that channel and click “Add.”

caption Click the gray “Add” button. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

On an iPhone or Android device:

1. Open the channel that you want to add someone to and tap its name at the top.

2. This will open a menu. In this menu, select the “Add People” option.

3. You’ll be presented with a list of all the people in your workspace. Pick someone from the list or type in a new email address, and then tap “Invite” in the top-right corner.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: