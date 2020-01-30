How to add songs to a Spotify playlist on desktop or mobile, and curate your music exactly as you like

caption It only takes a moment to add a song to a Spotify playlist. source Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock

To add songs to a Spotify playlist, you can drag and drop them into the playlist, or use each song’s options menu.

You can add songs or podcasts to a Spotify playlist on both the PC and Mac version of the app, and the mobile version for iPhone and Android.

There’s no limit to how many songs you can add to a Spotify playlist.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms right now, which lets you listen to your favorite songs and artists at home or on the go.

Of course, if you prefer listening only to a select few of your favorite tunes, you can create a playlist, and add all your favorite songs and podcast episodes onto it. Spotify playlists can fit as many tracks as you want – there’s no limit.

We’ve covered how to make a playlist on Spotify before – check out our article, “How to make a Spotify playlist on desktop or mobile, and organize your favorite music” – but an empty playlist won’t do you much good.

Here’s how to add songs and podcast episodes to your Spotify playlists, both on desktop and mobile.

How to add songs to a Spotify playlist on your desktop

1. Boot up your PC or Mac and launch Spotify.

2. In Spotify, search for an artist, album, podcast, or song you want to add to your playlist.

3. After you find a song or podcast episode you want to add to your playlist, move your cursor onto the track and right-click it, or click the “…” button to the right of the track’s title.

caption Click the “…” to open up a drop-down menu that features a few options for the song. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. In the menu that appears, click “Add to Playlist” and it will ask you which playlist you’d like to add the track to. You can also create a new playlist with this track by clicking “New Playlist.” After you click the playlist you want to add it to, the track will be added immediately.

caption Click “Add to Playlist” and select the playlist you want to add the song, to and Spotify will add it immediately. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

You can also select a track (or multiple tracks), and then click and drag it onto the title of your playlist in the sidebar on the left side of the screen. When you release your click, all the tracks you dragged will be added to that playlist.

caption In the desktop app, you can drag any song right into one of your playlists. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

How to add songs to a Spotify playlist on your mobile device

1. Grab your iPhone or Android device and launch the Spotify mobile app.

2. Search for a song or podcast episode you’re interested in adding to your playlist.

3. After finding the track you want, tap the “…” on the right side of the track’s name and then tap “Add to Playlist.”

caption Tap “Add to Playlist” when you find a song or podcast episode you’re interested in adding to one of your custom playlists. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. After you tap “Add to Playlist,” a new page should appear, asking you to either select a previously-made playlist or create a new playlist. Select one and the song/podcast episode will be added and made available in that playlist immediately.

caption Select which playlist you want to add it to. If the playlists you currently have don’t match the song or podcast episode you want, tap “New Playlist” to create a new one. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

