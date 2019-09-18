How to add subtitles to your own videos on YouTube in 2 different ways

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can add subtitles on YouTube in two different ways for your own videos.
- If you upload YouTube videos, you may want to add subtitles, or closed captions, to make your videos more accessible to a wider audience.
- Here’s what you’ll need to do to add subtitles on your YouTube videos by either uploading a pre-written file or adding them manually.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Adding subtitles, or closed captions, to your own YouTube videos can help make them more accessible to a wider audience.
And whether you’re using the Classic or Beta versions of the studio, you should be able to get it done fairly easily. Just keep in mind that the method you use will determine how long it takes to add the captions, or subtitles, to your video.
Here’s how to do it using either a pre-written file or adding them as you go:
How to add subtitles on YouTube by uploading a pre-written file
Before you get started, check that the file type you want to upload is supported on YouTube.
1. Sign into YouTube Studio Beta.
2. In the left sidebar, select “Videos.”
3. Click on the title or thumbnail of the video you want to add subtitles to.
4. Select “Advanced” toward the top of the screen.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. Under “Original video language, subtitles and CC,” select a language in the dropdown, then click “Upload Subtitles/CC.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
6. Choose to upload a file with or without timing and click “Continue.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
7. Select the file and click “Open.”
8. Click “Save.”
How to add subtitles on YouTube by uploading them manually
Keep in mind that this is only currently available on YouTube Studio Classic, so if you’re using YouTube Studio Beta, you’ll have to switch back to do this.
To do so, click the icon that looks like a figure exiting a room, located in the bottom left corner of the screen. After that, here’s how to add your subtitles or closed captions:
1. Go to your video manager.
2. Select the video you want to edit.
3. In the top toolbar, click “Subtitles/CC.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Choose the language of the subtitles and click “Set Language.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. Click “Add New Subtitles or CC,” and select the language in the dropdown.
6. Choose “Create New Subtitles or CC.”
7. Play the video and pause wherever you want to add a subtitle or closed caption.
8. Type the subtitles or closed captions into the text box to the left of the video and click the blue “+” button.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
9. In the section below the video, you can drag the new caption or subtitle to adjust when, and how long, it will appear on the screen.
10. Repeat as necessary, and when finished, click “Publish” or “Save Changes.”
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to create a YouTube playlist, add or remove videos, and set its privacy settings
-
How to put a YouTube video on repeat on your computer or mobile device, so it plays on loop
-
How to turn on subtitles on YouTube on your phone or computer, and set them to stay on automatically
-
How to play YouTube videos in the background on your iPhone without having to keep the app open