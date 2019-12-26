How to add to your story on Instagram to share temporary photos or videos with your followers

- source
- Ink Drop/Shutterstock
- You can easily add to your story on Instagram to broadcast photos or videos to your followers for up to 24 hours.
- Instagram stories are also great for those looking to promote something that is time-sensitive, like an event or sale.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A popular feature of the Instagram app, Instagram stories allow users to temporarily share photos and videos on their accounts.
This can be utilized in a few ways, including to promote something that is time-sensitive, or to snap a quick shot of something cool you just witnessed.
Regardless of the reasoning, here’s how to post a story on your Instagram account.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to add to your story on Instagram
1. Launch the Instagram application on your iPhone or Android.
2. Create an Instagram story if you have not already, by pressing the blue “+” sign on the corner of your profile photo in the top Stories bar.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
3. Press the white circle at the bottom of your screen to take a photo or video or select the small square in the lower-left corner to select a photo or video from your library.
4. You can edit your photo or video using the options in the top menu bar. When finished, tap “Your Story” in the lower-left corner to share it to your story.
- source
- Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider
5. You can add more photos or videos to your story by tapping the blue “+” icon again.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to get verified on Instagram, if your account meets these 4 standards for verification
-
How to save your Instagram stories in 3 different ways
-
How to save Instagram videos to your iPhone or Android phone
-
How to make Instagram highlight covers for the Stories Highlights on your profile page
-
How to post videos on Instagram in 3 different ways