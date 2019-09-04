How to add widgets on your iPhone to quickly access information from your favorite apps in ‘Today View’

caption It’s easy to add widgets on your iPhone’s Today View screen to see information from your favorite apps with just one swipe. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can add widgets on an iPhone to display compact versions of your apps on the Today View screen, which will show you summary information without having to open the app.

To add a widget to your iPhone, tap the Edit button at the bottom of the Today View screen and move widgets from the bottom of the screen to the top using the plus buttons.

You can rearrange and remove widgets to thoroughly customize your Today View to your liking.

Widgets – small versions of larger apps that live on the Today View screen – are a popular way to customize your iPhone.

Some widgets, like the Weather app, simply display a compact summary of what you could find by opening the app.

Other apps are interactive. For example, the Shazam widget lets you find out what song you’re hearing over the speakers in the coffee shop with a tap, while the Shortcuts widget launches your favorite shortcuts.

You probably have dozens of widgets on your iPhone waiting to be added to the Today View screen. Here’s how to do it.

How to add widgets on an iPhone

Not all apps have their own widgets, but when they do, you don’t have to do anything special to download or install them – widgets are installed on your phone along with the apps they belong to.

But widgets won’t appear on the Today View screen automatically. You can add them from the bottom of the screen.

1. Go to your Today View screen. You can get there by swiping to the right from the Home page, from the Notification center, or even from the Lock screen.

caption The Today View screen is always just a swipe or two away, and can be customized with your favorite widgets. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Edit.” You might need to unlock your phone.

caption Tap the Edit button to add, remove, and rearrange widgets. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. In the More Widgets section, you’ll find widgets for many of the apps installed on your phone. Find a widget you want to add and tap the plus sign. It’ll immediately appear at the top of the page.

caption Use the plus and minus buttons as well as the drag bars to customize your Today View. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. After you’ve added all the widgets you want to the Today View screen, you can rearrange them using the drag bars on the right side of the screen.

5. To remove a widget, tap the minus sign on the left side of the screen.

6. When you’re finished, tap “Done.”

