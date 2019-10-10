How to add words to your iPhone dictionary with Text Replacement, so your iPhone automatically recognizes them when you type

- source
- Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock
- You can add words to your iPhone dictionary using Text Replacement.
- When you add words to Text Replacement, your iPhone will recognize them and no longer autocorrect these words to something else.
- You can also add shortcuts so that your iPhone can recognize and autofill certain words or phrases, expanding your iPhone’s vocabulary.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Maybe it’s those four-letter words that your iPhone is constantly censoring to keep your messages PG-13, or perhaps it’s the unique name of your dog or company.
Either way, we all know the frustration when your iPhone refuses to recognize that the word you’re trying to spell out is actually how you want the word to appear.
Fortunately, Apple offers a solution for its iPhone users: Text Replacement.
If you’re constantly baffled by your iPhone wrongly “correcting” you when typing, the Text Replacement feature is a way to manually add any commonly-used words to your iPhone’s repertoire.
Here are the five simple steps to use Text Replacement to expand your iPhone’s texting lingo:
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
How to add words to your iPhone dictionary using Text Replacement
1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.
2. Scroll down to and tap “General.”
3. Open “Keyboards.”
4. Tap “Text Replacement,” then the “+” sign in the top right corner.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
5. You can now add any words that you want your iPhone to recognize. You can also add shortcuts that will autofill the desired phrase as you type.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
Once you’ve added your commonly used words and their shortcuts, you’ll finally have Apple’s autocorrect feature working for you – rather than against you.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider