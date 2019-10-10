How to add words to your iPhone dictionary with Text Replacement, so your iPhone automatically recognizes them when you type

By
Emma Witman, Business Insider US
-
It's easy to add words to your iPhone dictionary so your iPhone can automatically recognize those words when you type.

caption
It’s easy to add words to your iPhone dictionary so your iPhone can automatically recognize those words when you type.
source
Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

Maybe it’s those four-letter words that your iPhone is constantly censoring to keep your messages PG-13, or perhaps it’s the unique name of your dog or company.

Either way, we all know the frustration when your iPhone refuses to recognize that the word you’re trying to spell out is actually how you want the word to appear.

Fortunately, Apple offers a solution for its iPhone users: Text Replacement.

If you’re constantly baffled by your iPhone wrongly “correcting” you when typing, the Text Replacement feature is a way to manually add any commonly-used words to your iPhone’s repertoire.

Here are the five simple steps to use Text Replacement to expand your iPhone’s texting lingo:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

How to add words to your iPhone dictionary using Text Replacement

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down to and tap “General.”

3. Open “Keyboards.”

4. Tap “Text Replacement,” then the “+” sign in the top right corner.

The Text Replacement feature should appear toward the top of your iPhone's Keyboards settings page.

caption
The Text Replacement feature should appear toward the top of your iPhone’s Keyboards settings page.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. You can now add any words that you want your iPhone to recognize. You can also add shortcuts that will autofill the desired phrase as you type.

I added the unique name of my roommate's dog, Yuzuki. Apple also automatically adds names that are saved under

caption
I added the unique name of my roommate’s dog, Yuzuki. Apple also automatically adds names that are saved under “Contacts” to your iPhone’s dictionary.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

Once you’ve added your commonly used words and their shortcuts, you’ll finally have Apple’s autocorrect feature working for you – rather than against you.

Now, just three letters later, the lovable Yuzuki is known by my iPhone.

caption
Now, just three letters later, the lovable Yuzuki is known by my iPhone.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: