How to add Zoom to your Google Calendar by installing an add-on

For those who use video-based meetings frequently for work, having a built-in option for scheduling those kinds of meetings is essential.
If you opt for Zoom as your video-conference platform, and you use Google Calendar, you can easily accomplish this task by installing an add-on from the G Suite Marketplace.
That way, you’d be able to simply select “Zoom Meeting” within your Google Calendar event, and thereby generate a link to join it, so everyone gets there on time.
Here’s how to add Zoom to your Google Calendar.
How to add Zoom to Google Calendar for G Suite Accounts
1. Log into your G Suite admin account.
2. Go to the G Suite Marketplace and search for, and select, the “Zoom for G Suite” add-on.
3. Select “Install” and then “Continue.”
4. Accept the terms of service.
5. Go to https://admin.google.com.
How to add Zoom to Google Calendar for personal accounts
Individual users, rather than G Suite administrators, can easily add Zoom to their Google Calendars using essentially the same process as listed above. However, there is a slightly simpler way, too.
1. Log into your Google account.
2. Go to calendar.google.com.
3. Click the gear icon, located toward the top-right corner of the screen, then select “Get add-ons.”
4. Search for “Zoom” and then select “Zoom for GSuite.”
5. Select “Install” and then “Continue.”
6. Select the correct Google account.
7. Review the permissions and terms of service, then click “Allow.”
