How to add Zoom to your Outlook account to video conference with your contacts

Chrissy Montelli, Business Insider US
It’s easy to add Zoom to your Outlook to connect with your friends and colleagues around the world.
Zoom

With more and more people around the world transitioning into working from home, you might have heard about a nifty video conferencing app called Zoom.

Zoom allows you to chat with others remotely via video, telephone, and text chatting. Many organizations use Zoom to conduct meetings and webinars that connect people across multiple time zones and countries.

Zoom might sound intimidating to learn at first, but adding it to your Outlook email is a simple first step. Here’s how to add Zoom to Outlook so you can get started video conferencing with everyone you know.

How to add Zoom to Outlook

1. In order to add Zoom to your Outlook email client, you’ll need to download the Zoom add-on. This is available for free in Microsoft’s Apps store. Just click on this link and then click on the blue “GET IT NOW” button.

Click on “GET IT NOW.”
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Type in your Outlook account information and click “Sign In.”

Type in your login information.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Click “Continue.”

Click “Continue.”
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Your Outlook email client will open in your internet browser. Click the button labeled “Install.”

Click “Install.”
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Click “OK.”

Select “OK.”
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

You’ve successfully added Zoom’s extension to your Outlook account. Now you can use the Zoom add-in in your messages to schedule meetings and start video conferencing with friends, coworkers, and more.

