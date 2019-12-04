How to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer using Google Chrome, and choose specific sites to block or allow

caption It’s possible to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer using Google Chrome, but they will be blocked by default in the Chrome browser. source Shutterstock

You can allow pop-ups on your Mac computer in Google Chrome by going to your settings in a Chrome browser.

By default, Google Chrome will block pop-ups, but you can change this at any time and specify certain sites that you want to block or allow.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Generally speaking, the internet is a better place without pop-ups.

Pop-up windows can often appear on your screen unexpectedly – posing risks for viruses or just providing annoyance – and rarely contribute something meaningful to your browsing experience.

If you have Google Chrome on your Mac computer, pop-ups will be blocked in the default settings. If, for any reason, you want Chrome to allow pop-ups on your Mac, you can easily change the settings. And you can promptly change them back, too.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer in Google Chrome

1. Open a Google Chrome browser window and click the three dots at the top right corner of the screen, then select Settings.

caption As long as you are logged into your account, you can access and change Chrome settings while on any webpage. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Scroll down and click Advanced, then click on Site Settings under Privacy and Security.

caption Click on Advanced, then Site Settings. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects.

4. On the next page, you can toggle to block or allow pop-ups and redirects, and you can also specifically block or allow certain sites.

caption You can choose to block or allow all pop-ups and redirects, or choose specific sites. source Steven John/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: