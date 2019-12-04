How to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer using Google Chrome, and choose specific sites to block or allow

It's possible to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer using Google Chrome, but they will be blocked by default in the Chrome browser.

Generally speaking, the internet is a better place without pop-ups.

Pop-up windows can often appear on your screen unexpectedly – posing risks for viruses or just providing annoyance – and rarely contribute something meaningful to your browsing experience.

If you have Google Chrome on your Mac computer, pop-ups will be blocked in the default settings. If, for any reason, you want Chrome to allow pop-ups on your Mac, you can easily change the settings. And you can promptly change them back, too.

Here’s how to do it.

How to allow pop-ups on a Mac computer in Google Chrome

1. Open a Google Chrome browser window and click the three dots at the top right corner of the screen, then select Settings.

As long as you are logged into your account, you can access and change Chrome settings while on any webpage.

2. Scroll down and click Advanced, then click on Site Settings under Privacy and Security.

Click on Advanced, then Site Settings.

3. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects.

4. On the next page, you can toggle to block or allow pop-ups and redirects, and you can also specifically block or allow certain sites.

You can choose to block or allow all pop-ups and redirects, or choose specific sites.

