Here are the answers to job interview questions from 20 of America’s top companies, from candidates who know

Here are some questions the country’s top companies ask job interview candidates, according to Glassdoor users.

Facebook wants to know how candidates fit into company culture. Consulting firms like Bain & Company asks candidates how they’d handle particular management problems.

Job interviews can be tricky – especially when you’re applying to a job at some of the world’s best (and most sought-after) companies, like Google and Salesforce

Luckily, experts say preparation is the key to acing interviews. Researching the company and having a sense of what questions recruiters will ask beforehand can give you an edge over other candidates.

Earlier this year, job-listing site Glassdoor released their ranking of the top companies to work for in 2019. We used Glassdoor user comments to find common questions these companies ask job candidates, as well as answers that candidates say will fare well during the interview.

Here is how you should answer questions asked by the country’s top companies, like Facebook, Google, and McKinsey.

20. Paylocity asks software engineer candidates to explain work done on previous projects.

Answer: “I had explained the process that I took to coming up with the best design to fit our needs. At the end they asked me what I would have done differently if I could do it again,” one Glassdoor user wrote.

19. McKinsey & Company asks business analyst candidates, ‘How do you think McKinsey & Company is different from other consulting firms?’

caption McKinsey consultants at the office. source McKinsey & Company/YouTube

Answer: “I mentioned the quality of the recruiting process and the people I had spoken with up until that point,” one interview candidate said. “The follow up question was this: What advice would you give to firm ‘X’ to make their recruiting process more effective?”

18. Ultimate Software gives interns coding tests.

Answer: “‘[It is] not very difficult, just be familiar with superclasses, and how to override methods. There are many solutions to this problem and you should be prepared with a couple of them,” one interview candidate said.

17. DocuSign asks account manager candidates, ‘If you were hired and given a book of 300 accounts, how would you go about evaluating your book and organizing your work?’

Answer: “Organize each account by revenue generated and uncover opportunities for all,” one user said.

16. HubSpot asks software engineer candidates, ‘What made you apply to HubSpot?’

Answer: “I was really interested in one of Hubspot’s product (i.e the Website Grader) and told them about my previous work experience matching with the requirements,” one interview candidate said.

15. Power Home Remodeling asks candidates, ‘How do you handle rejection?’

Answer: “I try to figure out why the rejection occurred to prevent it from happening in the future,” one interview candidate said.

14. Slalom asked one consultant candidate to design a water bottle.

Answer: “Informally, when discussing the design process for software implementation, my interviewer asked me to hold a design session with her as the client, to design a water bottle,” one Glassdoor user said. “We had a great back and forth of question and answer, diving into ‘Why do you need a water bottle?’ and ‘What do you use your water bottle for?’ And after a few curveballs and difficult answers, we got to a final design. This was a fun, informal way for me to demonstrate my thought process and personality.”

13. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital asks candidates, ‘How well do you work under stress?’

caption St. Jude researchers use Microsoft Genomics. source St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Answer: “I told them that all my life I have been put in stressful situations because of my mom who is a cancer survivor. I had to grow up very fast and learn to take over home responsibilities. I did all my responsibilities not only at home but I made sure I maintain my grades in school,” wrote one Glassdoor user.

12. Intuitive Surgical asks clinical sales representative candidates, ‘Why do you want to work for us?’

Answer: “Advanced technology equal to none other, benefiting patients immensely,” one interview candidate said.

11. Salesforce asks software engineer candidates, ‘What are 3 major difference between C++ and Java?’

source Salesforce

Answer: “C++ is platform dependent, Java is platform independent. C++ uses a compiler to compile and run the source code, where it converts the source code into machine level language,” user Sam Gurung said.

10. Southwest Airlines asks candidates, ‘Why do you want to work for Southwest?’

source Reuters

Answer: “Look at their mission statement on their website and research the company, will help a lot,” one user wrote.

9. Lululemon asks store manager candidates, ‘How do you like to sweat?’

Answer: “Say anything yoga if you want them to be interested in you,” one user wrote.

8. Google asks product manager candidates, ‘How would you increase adoption of Google’s fiber to the home product?’

caption Employees work at Google’s Kirkland, Washington office. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

Answer: “I would sell it as a bundle with other Google home products, like Google Smart TV,” Glassdoor user Liron wrote.

7. Facebook asks software-engineer candidates how they would fit into the company’s culture.

caption Facebook employees source Facebook

Answer: “Show passion for the company and why you want to be a part of it. Have specific ideas on what impact you may make at Facebook if you were to get hired,” one Glassdoor user wrote.

6. LinkedIn asks software-engineer candidates to print out a binary tree with each level printed on its own line.

source Comparably

Answer: “Figuring out that you need an in-order traversal isn’t too tough. Figuring out where to put the line breaks takes a little more work. I solved it, with some help on that second part,” one interview candidate wrote.

5. Boston Consulting Group asks candidates, ‘Talk about why you wanted to enter consulting.’

Answer: “I feel that I can be a innovator in this field,” one anonymous user wrote. “A great interest in differing methods and am able to easily communicate with the customer to make the experience seamless and enjoyable.”

4. Procore Technologies asks stock plan administrator candidates, ‘What do you want out of a manager?’ and ‘What motivates you?’

caption Procore Technologies employees and their pups source Glassdoor/Procore Technologies

Answer: “I answered the questions honestly. The interviews became more conversational than formal which allowed for some ease of nerves and more of my personality to show and be conveyed through the examples I gave. More of a behavioral assessment.”

3. In-N-Out Burger asks part-time associate candidates, ‘Why In-N-Out?’

source Yelp

Answer: “The reason why I am choosing In-N-Out is because they make quality food and they have great customer support,” user Joel Varughese wrote.

2. Zoom Video Communications asked a service engineer candidate to use random forest or decision tree to process and model which can predict bad words in chat history.

source https://www.glassdoor.com/Photos/Zoom-Video-Communications-Office-Photos-E924644.htm

Answer: “Use Python and Natural language processing algorithm,” one user said.

1. Bain & Company asks associate candidates, ‘A major casino company has been losing revenue over the past two years. How would you approach figuring out why?’

Answer: “1. Identify major sources of revenues; 2. Segment customer populations by revenue contribution; 3. Identify which segments realized the most revenue losses; 4. Make a recommendation,” wrote one Glassdoor user who interviewed for the position.