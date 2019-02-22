13 tips to apologize in a healthy and effective way

caption An apology is not worth it if it’s not sincere. source Shutterstock

Apologies should be sincere, open, and thought through.

When apologizing know what you are apologizing for and why.

We talked to experts on what should go into an apology.

After fighting with a friend, partner, or family member, it can be tough to make amends. But disagreements, whether large or small, don’t have to spell the end of a relationship.

To find out the best ways to apologize, INSIDER talked to Matt Lundquist, LSCW, MSEd, and Rachel Sussman, LCSW.

Here are 13 tips that will help you apologize in a healthy and effective way.

Ask yourself if you actually have something to apologize for

Before you start apologizing for something you’ve said or done, determine if you’re actually at fault.

“There are instances when individuals are called upon to apologize when they haven’t really done something wrong or when what they’ve done isn’t as severe as they’re being made to believe,” Matt Lundquist, LSCW, MSEd, told INSIDER.

Lundquist explained that apologizing for something that’s not a transgression or being coerced into making an apology can be unfair or even abusive, depending on the situation.

Acknowledge you’ve done something wrong by using an ‘I’ statement

It may seem obvious, but the first component of an effective apology is admitting that you’ve done something wrong, according to Greater Good in Action (GGIA), a collaboration between the University of California, Berkeley and wellness-focused social innovation lab Hopelab that synthesizes scientific studies about leading a happier life.

In an interview with INSIDER, Rachel Sussman, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert, said that one of the best ways to acknowledge that you may have hurt someone is by using an “I” statement, such as “I apologize” or “I know what I did was wrong.”

Explain the error of your ways

caption Acknowledge that what you did was wrong. source Warner Bros

After you acknowledge you’ve made a mistake, the next step is explaining what went wrong.

GGIA suggests stating why you acted out of turn, but avoiding excuses like “You were really getting on my nerves.”

Good communication skills are necessary to make a healthy apology

According to Sussman, poor communication skills can make it difficult for people, notably couples, to apologize.

“Usually there is one person who is either in the wrong or who escalated a fight. Maybe they weren’t in the wrong, but in the fight, they said some really hurtful things,” Sussman told INSIDER.

Make sure you’re sincere

Lundquist told INSIDER that an unhealthy apology is one that is insincere. If you’re just going through the motions of making an apology, it won’t be as effective as when you deeply believe in your words.

Similarly, Sussman says that an apology should be “spoken from the heart.”

A study published in 2014 in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes also backs up this idea. The study found that people were more likely to accept apologies made by CEOs when they execs looked sad. When CEOs had happy or neutral expressions, their apologies weren’t as effective.

Understand that an apology isn’t an instant remedy

caption Everything might not be fixed after an apology. source Warner Bros. Television

Although it can be the first step to making amends, an apology is not a panacea against bad behavior.

“There are certain types of folks who believe they can do something wrong and apologize, and an apology is a kind of instant remedy, an eraser,” Lundquist told INSIDER. “And when an apology is being used as a kind of get-out-of-jail-free card, I think it’s obviously quite unhealthy.”

Show empathy for the person or people you hurt

Sussman said that a good apology shows empathy for the person or people who were hurt.

“You don’t have to say the words ‘I’m sorry,'” she said, adding that some alternative phrases include “I regret my behavior,” “I know I hurt you,” and “I apologize for the way I behaved.”

Be open-minded about how your behavior affects others

By keeping an open mind about how our behavior affects those around us, it’s easier to have honest conversations about our feelings.

“I think there’s a lot of value in being open and curious about the impact of your behavior or choice or action on the other person, and taking some time to sit with them and say, ‘I’d like to find out more about how come that upset you to better understand your experience,'” Lundquist said.

Explain what you’ve learned from apologizing

Once you’ve made an apology, you can go above and beyond by explaining what you’ve learned from your actions.

Sussman describes this step as “the icing on the cake.”

Ask for forgiveness

caption Move forward. source NBC

Experts agree that the final step of making an effective apology is asking for forgiveness.

An example would be saying something like “I know it might take you a while, but I just hope you’ll be able to forgive me,” as Guy Winch, Ph.D., wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

Understand there’s more than one way to apologize

When it comes to apologies, it’s not one-size-fits-all. How we acknowledge our offenses varies from situation to situation and working through our emotions is often a collaborative process.

“I think it’s a mistake to presume there are fixed, rigid rules or categories for apologizing, or for many things in life,” said Lundquist, who studied philosophy in college and draws on concepts such as ethics in his approach to therapy. “I have a strong appreciation for the ways in which, in the context of relationships, people need to be able to figure out together the kinds of rules and norms and values they want to have and the ways that they want to be treated.”

Apologize in person rather than via text message if you can

Texting may be the norm when it comes to communication, especially for millennials. But getting in some face time can make a world of difference when you’re apologizing.

Still, Sussman understands that some people are uncomfortable making an apology one-on-one. Instead, they can talk on the phone or even write an email.

“Sometimes an email is a great way to send an apology,” she said. “It’s like in the old days [when] someone would send a letter.”

Plus, writing down an apology can help you flesh out your thoughts, she said.

caption Try to apologize in person or via letter. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Be willing to walk away from a relationship if someone isn’t open to hearing your apology

We can try our best to apologize, but if someone doesn’t want to listen, it’s often out of our control.

“You might say, ‘I’m trying to have an effective conversation about something that hurt me, and if you don’t seem to be able to do that or don’t have any interest in it, I’ve got nothing else to say,'” Sussman said.

When a person shuts you down when you’re trying to apologize, it could be a sign that you need to reevaluate that friendship or relationship.