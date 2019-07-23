How to ask a question to your followers using Instagram Stories

caption You can ask a question to your followers on Instagram using Stories. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

You can ask a question on Instagram using the Story feature to receive feedback or recommendations from your followers.

It’s easy to ask a question with Instagram Stories, and it could be a helpful way to get tips while travelling, or find out what people think about something.

Instagram is consistently updating the features available on Stories.

In 2018, the company introduced “Questions” – a question and answer element where the user can ask followers questions, or for recommendations, or vice versa. But beware: it’s not anonymous.

The feature is easy to use, and can come in handy if you are looking for things to do in a new city or just want to get the opinions of your followers.

How to ask a question on Instagram Stories

1. First, launch Instagram from your device.

2. In the upper left-hand corner above “Your Story” is a camera icon. Click on it.

caption Tap the camera icon on the upper left. source Meira Gebel/Instagram

3. Take a photo or upload a photo from your camera roll by swiping up and selecting.

4. After you’ve taken or selected a photo, tap the icon that looks like a square smiley face – this will take you to all the features you can use within Instagram Stories.

caption Select the square smiley icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Next, find “Questions” in the available options.

caption Locate “Questions” and tap. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Type in a question to ask your followers by tapping the text field that says “Ask me a question” – this is the default. You can also ask for music suggestions by tapping on the music icon near the bottom next to “Aa.”

caption Type in a question to ask your followers. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Once you are satisfied with the question you’ve posed, add it to your story by tapping “Your Story” at the bottom left.

caption Once you’ve posed a question, add it to your story. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

You can view the responses to your question in two places. First, you can go to your Instagram story and swipe up to see who viewed your question and who answered it. Or you can find responses listed in your notification list, accessible by tapping the heart icon from the bottom menu.

