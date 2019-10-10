How to attach a file in an iPhone email using the new format bar in Mail with iOS 13, or in the Gmail app

caption It’s easy to attach a file in an iPhone email with the Mail app or the Gmail app. source Maridav/Shutterstock

You can attach a file to an iPhone email in a few different ways.

To attach a file in an email with your iPhone’s Mail app, you can use the new format bar feature with iOS 13.

You can also attach a file in your iPhone emails with the Gmail app.

Apple offers multiple avenues to help you get the most out of email on your iPhone, including a few different ways to attach files to emails from your iPhone.

Here’s how to do it using two of the most common iPhone apps – Apple’s Mail app, which your iPhone comes equipped with, and Gmail, Google’s third-party app that you can download in order to easily access its popular email platform.

How to attach a file to an iPhone email in the Mail app

With every iOS update, there’s yet another way Apple nudges us to be more productive in email.

The latest includes a new format bar, a user-friendly feature that makes it easy to add attachments to emails.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Open the “Mail” app on your iPhone.

2. In the bottom right corner, press the square and pen icon to compose a new email.

3. When your cursor is in the body of the email field, you’ll see a grey bar appear, much like texting. On the far right, next to the suggested words and phrases to start your email, there will be a backwards arrow sign. Tap it.

caption The backwards arrow sign, a new iOS 13 feature, looks like a “less than” symbol. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Tapping the arrow will pull up a range of email attachment options, including photos, documents, and even the option to attach a sketch or drawing.

caption Sure, you can attach a standard emoji in an email from your iPhone. But what’s better than attaching one you’ve hand drawn yourself? source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to attach a file to an iPhone email in the Gmail app

1. Download the Gmail app if you haven’t already, which you can find in the App Store.

2. Open Gmail. Tap the colorful “+” icon to compose a new email.

3. The paper clip icon is what you’ll tap to initiate the attachment process, located in the top right corner.

caption Google also lets you attach files to email in its mobile Gmail app, although not surprisingly, the app is far more effective if you’re also a user of Google Drive. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Several options will pop up for you to easily grab a file from your Camera Roll, Recent Attachments, or Google Drive.

