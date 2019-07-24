Nervous about paying for school? We had 4 experts tell us the secret to avoiding crippling college debt

source Getty Images

At least 19.9 million students attended US colleges and universities last year. That’s among the largest national cohort in recording history. More people from various walks of life are attending college than ever before, but they are doing so at a cost. Skyrocketing college tuitions and stagnant wages mean more college students are forced to take on years, and in some cases even decades, worth of debt. So many students are taking on debt that it’s become a major talking point for several presidential candidates.

Applying to college and thinking – and even talking! – about debt can be an anxiety inducing endeavor. To make the process a little easier, INSIDER spoke to academics, colleges coaches, and social workers to figure out what prospective students can do to avoid crippling student debt. Keep scrolling below to see how these experts responded to some common questions.

Should I even go to college?

With a seemingly endless deluge of horror stories emerging from students stuck paying off debt, it’s only natural for some to wonder if going to college is even worth it. But trust us, having a degree makes a difference. According to the US Department of Education, people with bachelor’s degrees will typically earn 66% more than those with just a high school diploma.

Over time, that all adds up. Studies suggest bachelor’s degree holders will earn $2.27 million more over the course of their careers than those with just a high school diploma. Those with a doctorate are expected to earn $3.3 million more. To put all that in perspective, about 33.4 percent of Americans have a bachelor’s degree and 9.3 percent have a masters degree according to US Census data.

Initially, that might not seem like much – but the number of jobs which will require a degree is only expected to rise. A paper released by researchers at Georgetown University estimates nearly 55 million jobs will be added to the US economy by 2020. Thirty-five percent of those will call for at least a bachelor’s degree.

So, going to college is clearly the correct decision then, right? Well, maybe. While college degrees do offer all the benefits listed above, they only do so if you complete your degree. According to education expert Michael B. Horn, who has written multiple books on college affordability, including the upcoming Choosing College: How to Make Better Learning Decisions Throughout Your Life, starting a degree without finishing can actually leave a student worse off than never going to college in the first place.

“We have less a student debt crisis and more of a college completion crisis,” Horn told INSIDER. “If you don’t complete college and you have debt, that’s crippling for your life” People who fall under this category typically don’t get the earnings bump from a degree and face an uphill battle paying back their loans. According to data released by The National Student Clearing House Research Center, about two out of every 10 people pursuing full-time four year degrees start but do not finish their degrees. That number drops to 4 out of 10 when students at two-year colleges are factored in.

For lower income students, this reality is amplified, according to Melissa Fries, executive director of the Making Waves Foundation’s College and Alumni Program, which coaches students and provides scholarships to underserved students.

“Nationally the country only has a 60% college graduation rate, period, but for low income students, that’s 11%,” Fries said in an interview with INSIDER. Despite these high costs, Fries believes the decision to go to college, “is always a good one.”

Do I need to know what I want to do?

There's no shortage of college majors to choose from.

Rather than go to school because it’s what’s expected by your family, education expert Michael Horn recommends finding a reason why you want to go to school. In his research, Horn found that 3/4 of students who were “going through the motions” when they decided to go to school either dropped out or transferred.

“You should be super crystal clear in your situation, what is a priority for you, and then sorting schools based on that first and foremost,” Horn said.

For students who may not know what their interests are yet, Horn recommends taking a year off to work and focus on identifying your true long-term goals.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Alana Dunagan, a senior higher education researcher fellow at The Christensen Institute.

“There was a generation where you could be a liberal arts student, major in anything and it didn’t matter, people just wanted to know that you knew how to think and write,” Dunagan said. “Now I think there’s more demand for specific knowledge.” Dunagan calls the current economy “incredibly high skilled,” and worries that the ways in which people think about college may be a generation out of date. “To navigate today’s economy, I think you need a slightly more advanced map.”

Fries, the CAP executive director agrees students should be selective about choosing where they go to school, but added she still thinks there’s a place for a generalized liberal arts education.

“Not everybody knows exactly what they want to do when they go to college, but college is the time to figure that out,” Fries said. If students go that route though, Fries emphasizes the importance of learning professional skills outside of class (like using Excel and databases) and applying for summer jobs and internships to ensure students are marketable enough after school to pay back their student loans.

There are so many colleges. Where should I apply?

Business Insider ranking of best schools for your money.

There are over 4,000 degree-granting colleges and universities spread across all 50 states. While name brand, popular schools may make sense for some, Dunagan, the education researcher, says it’s more often the case that other, lesser known, more affordable schools may be a better fit for students focused on saving money and limiting potential debt.

“I think to the extent students are thinking what is it that I ultimately want to do, they often find there is a better, faster, cheaper way than paying a quarter of a million dollars in tuition to go to a highly ranked school,” Dunagan said.

All the experts INSIDER spoke to worried that students don’t have enough information about their educational options. With national school rankings often propping up the same “top-tier” schools, a whole cadre of cheaper, financially reasonably options fall through the cracks.

This lack of information may be slowly changing, according to Horn, who said he’s seen a greater amount of college data making its way to students.

Horn specifically recommends the website Edmit, which asks a few questions about a student’s families’ financial history and then recommends relevant, affordable schools and shows how much financial aid a student would expect to receive.

Fries recommends students take the time to carefully decide which colleges are the right fit for them and how financially feasible each choice is.

“If they’ve [the students] already considered everything on their list to be an academic and social fit, then we look at what’s the best financial fit for you and your families,” she said.

Inevitably, many students will have to take out some form of loans, which is not necessarily a bad thing, the experts said. One important element to consider when taking out a loan, Fries said, is the repayment requirements.

“Look at the repayment on your debt. Is it going to be the same amount or are you going to have to take out more loans in your second and third year?”

What are my options when it comes to paying for school?



Lizzie Leclaire, who works as a partnership specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Houston, Texas, helps struggling students apply for college and financial aid.

Leclaire has discovered little known scholarships, aid packages, and services that can chip away at school expenses. It turns out, many students may be eligible for scholarships by completing basic tasks they’re already doing anyway.

The College Board, the administrator of the SAT and AP exams, will award scholarships to students for going onto the site and completing small tasks like building a college list, taking a practice test and completing the FAFSA. The payouts for these can range anywhere from $500 to $2,000, and can quickly add up. The College Board claims they will pay out over $5 million in total scholarships this coming year.

“If you do all these steps, which most high schoolers should be doing anyway, you can qualify for a scholarship,” Leclaire told INSIDER.

Another service Leclaire recommends is offered by a site called RaiseMe. High school students who sign up for RaiseMe can get “micro-scholarships” for school achievements like making honor roll, joining a sports team, being part of a club, or volunteering. Colleges partner with RaiseMe and will deduct costs from a student’s tuition during their first year of college. These scholarships are smaller, (around $50) but if logged consistently all through high school, they can help make a sizable dent into a student’s eventual college bill.

“These can really add up and could help pay your books,” Leclaire said. “Students are already doing most of these things so it’s just about logging it.”

Taking out student loans can be especially challenging for students from low income families whose parents may not have a strong credit score, and accessing private loans can be difficult. Leclaire recommends students in these situations look into the company SixUp, which lets high performing kids qualify for loans without having their parents co-sign. This option can also help students whose parents are undocumented, Leclaire said, as they are legally unable to co-sign a loan.

Should I still apply to my dream Ivy League school even if I can’t afford it?

A Business Insider chart showing competitive admissions statistics for Ivy League schools.

The short answer: yes! Even though Ivy League schools generally carry some of the highest yearly tuition, they also provide some of the most comprehensive financial aid packages. Unlike loans, financial aid does not need to be paid back and is generally the best option for students who can’t afford college.

Not only do these universities offer potentially life-altering opportunities and resources to low income students who meet their requirements, they also disproportionately benefit this group over those who come from what Horn refers to as “social capital networks,” aka rich kids.

“At those schools, the reality is if you make less than $65,000, they’re going to make it worth your while,” Horn said

According to Harvard’s admissions site, around 20% of students attended the school last year without paying any tuition.

So even if highly prestigious schools might seem financially out of range, it still makes sense most of the time to try and apply. If you receive an underwhelming financial aid package from your dream school, you can sometimes use other offers to negotiate a better deal. Leclaire says some schools will essentially price match your financial aid. In other words, more options don’t hurt.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Applying to universities is time consuming and tiring, and can also be expensive. Nearly every university charges a fee just to apply (although many will waive the fee if you can prove an inability to pay).

But experts say you shouldn’t let the opportunity for a great education pass you by. “The research is very clear that if you come from a low income background and you get into a Harvard, a Yale, a Princeton or Stanford, you should go,” Horn said. “It will be life changing.”