How to back up the photos on your Galaxy S10 automatically by using Google Photos, or manually through Samsung’s Smart Switch app

caption Knowing how to back up your Galaxy S10’s photos is vital for keeping your data safe. source YouTube/UnboxTherapy

It’s a good idea to learn how to back up your photos on the Galaxy S10, so they’re preserved if your phone is lost or damaged.

If you allow the Google Photos app to upload your photos to the cloud, it backs up every image you take with your Galaxy S10 automatically.

You should also occasionally use Samsung’s Smart Switch program to back up all the data on your phone to your computer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your photos, like almost everything else on your phone, are priceless. To avoid losing a lot of important files if your Samsung Galaxy S10 suffers a catastrophe, you should have a reliable backup.

There are several ways to back up your photos on a Galaxy S10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to back up photos on the Galaxy S10 using Google Photos

Your Galaxy S10 comes equipped with Google Photos, part of Google’s suite of apps. Google Photos makes it easy to effortlessly back up all of your photos online, completely automatically. You just need to make sure the feature is turned on.

1. Open the Google Photos app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen to open the menu.

caption The three horizontal lines to the left of the search box open the Google Photos menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Settings.”

4. On the Settings page, tap “Back up & sync.”

5. At the top of the page, make sure that “Back up & sync” is enabled with the button slid to the right.

caption Turn on “Back up & sync” to automatically copy all photos to the cloud. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can customize the backup settings. For example, by default, Google Photos backs up a high quality but slightly compressed version of each photo. If you want to back up uncompressed photos, tap “Upload size” and then tap “Original” (but remember that each photo will count against your Google storage limit).

How to back up photos on the Galaxy S10 using a computer

If you prefer (or if you want a second backup solution in addition to Google Photos), you can back up your data to your computer. While it can be inconvenient to connect your phone to a computer to perform the backup, the good news is that it’s a one-step process that backs up not just your photos, but the contents of your entire phone, and you can restore the data to the same or a different phone just as easily.

1. Install the Samsung Smart Switch program on your computer.

2. Start Samsung Smart Switch and connect your Galaxy S10 to your computer using a USB connection cable.

3. If necessary, allow the program to install drivers and perform its initial setup.

4. When the program is ready, click “Backup.”

caption Samsung’s Smart Switch program makes it easy to back up all your data, including photos, to your computer. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. It may take a few minutes to perform the backup. When completed, you will have a full backup of your phone, including photos, on your computer.

caption When completed, you have a full backup of your Galaxy S10. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: