How to backup the contacts on your iPhone, using either iCloud or iTunes

By
Jamie Friedlander, Business Insider US
-
If you ever lose your iPhone, having your contacts backed up will save you time and energy.

If you ever lose your iPhone, having your contacts backed up will save you time and energy.
Kārlis Dambrāns

Most of us have lost our phone, damaged it, or had it stolen at one point in time. For some of us, it’s happened more than once. Unfortunately, it’s an inevitability in life. In fact, more than 2 million people had their phones stolen in 2015 alone, according to Consumer Reports.

Losing your phone is a major inconvenience in and of itself. But if you lose all of your contacts as well, it can be a major disruption to your life.

Luckily, there are a couple ways to ensure that if you lose your iPhone, you don’t lose all of your contacts along with it.

How to backup your contacts via iCloud

1. Go into your phone’s settings and at the very top, click on the name of the iPhone. This will be to the right of the circular image at the top, and it’s likely your first and last name.

Open your Apple ID profile.

Open your Apple ID profile.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

2. Click on the section that says “iCloud.”

Open your iCloud settings.

Open your iCloud settings.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. On this screen, you will see your iCloud storage and usage details. If the section that says “Contacts” has the green slider activated, then your contacts are already backed up.

Turn on Settings sync.

Turn on Settings sync.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. If your contacts are not synced, the slider will be white, not green.

5. To backup your contacts via iCloud, tap the slider next to “Contacts” to make it green.

6. You may get a message asking if you’d like to merge any existing contacts. Select “Merge.”

Merge your existing contacts.

Merge your existing contacts.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

7. To double check that your contacts synced, login to your account at www.icloud.com and see if they’re there.

You’re all set!

How to backup your contacts via iTunes

Perhaps you don’t like iCloud because you don’t trust it. Or maybe you don’t want to pay for monthly storage. Whatever the case may be, there is another way to backup your contacts without using iCloud. Here’s how.

1. Plug your iPhone into your laptop or desktop using a USB cord, and open iTunes.

Open your iPhone on iTunes.

Open your iPhone on iTunes.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

2. On the left-hand side of the screen, click on the tab that says “Info.”

Click on

Click on "Info."
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. You’ll see “Sync Contacts” at the top. The box is likely unchecked.

Hit

Hit "Apply" to save any changes you've made.
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. Click on the box to the left of “Sync Contacts,” then click “Apply” on the bottom right-hand corner.

You’re good to go!