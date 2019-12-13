How to back up the files on your Windows 10 computer, and keep copies of your data for security

caption It’s a good idea to back up the files on your Windows 10 computer for safekeeping. source Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider

It’s easy to back up files on a Windows 10 computer to make a copy of all your data, in case your computer malfunctions or you want to transfer it to another device.

You can back up your files on Windows 10 to an external hard drive, cloud storage service, or a different network.

If you’ve never backed up your computer before, or you haven’t done it recently, you definitely should.

Backing up the files on your computer to an external hard drive, a cloud storage service, or another network can prevent you from losing important documents and data if your computer malfunctions or breaks down.

It is also an incredibly easy way to make a copy of all the information stored on your computer, and transfer it over when you get a new one.

Here’s how to create a backup of your files on Windows 10.

How to back up files on Windows 10

1. Select the Windows icon in the bottom left corner of your screen.

2. Three icons will appear directly above the Windows icon when you click it. Click on Settings, which is the second one up and looks like a gear.

caption Go to Settings. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. On the next menu of icons, select Update & Security.

caption Select Update & Security. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the sidebar menu on the left, select Backup, the third option down.

5. On the Backup menu on the main screen, click on the + symbol labeled “Add a drive.”

caption Click “Add a drive.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the drop-down menu, choose where you would like to make the backup. You can choose an external drive, OneDrive or another storage cloud, or a network.

Note that if you want to back up your files to an external hard drive, you must have it plugged in before doing this.

Once you select your location, it may take a few minutes to back up your files.

