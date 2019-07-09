How to backup your text messages on an iPhone, using iCloud or a Mac computer

caption There are a few ways to back up the text messages on your iPhone. source Aleksey Khilko/Shutterstock

If you plan on getting a new iPhone and don’t want to lose your text conversations, knowing how to backup your text messages on an iPhone is key.

You can back up your iPhone’s text messages to iCloud for reliable storage, and you can access them any time from almost any Apple device.

Syncing your iPhone messages with your Mac computer also ensures you won’t lose future texts, and allows you to view or write texts right from your Mac.

In most cases, a lost text message isn’t any more than a brief annoyance. But lost texts can potentially have much graver consequences. A lost text exchange could mean losing an important piece of information or an irreplaceable picture.

Whether you want to make sure not to lose information you need preserved, or if you just want to keep a chat going smoothly once you get a new iPhone, it’s a good idea to back up your text messages from time to time.

And there are two easy ways to do it.

How to backup iPhone text messages with iCloud

You can back up all sorts of data to iCloud, from pictures to contacts to messages, and once on the cloud, that data is safely stored and can be accessed any time.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name/image at the top of the screen.

3. On the next window, tap the iCloud tab.

4. Scroll down to Messages and toggle it on so the switch shows green.

caption Make sure that your Messages are syncing to iCloud. source Steven John/Business Insider

Your texts will now be backed up to iCloud. Just make sure you have sufficient cloud space, and consider buying more if need be – it’s cheap and worth it.

How to backup text messages by syncing an iPhone with a Mac

You can sync your iPhone and Macbook to both send and receive text messages from your phone number. This will ensure the messages won’t be lost even if your phone is, as your Mac will keep a catalog of the messages you’ve sent and recieved after syncing.

1. On your Mac, hit the Launchpad app from the dock, then click the Messages app.

2. On the top left of the screen, click the word Messages, then select “Preferences…” from the dropdown menu.

3. Click the words iMessages with the ‘@’ logo (it might read “Accounts” on older Macs).

4. If not already there, enter the email and phone number associated with the Apple ID connected to your iPhone (you will need to sign in first).

caption Log into your Apple ID account to sync your phone and Mac. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Now open your phone’s Settings app and scroll down to Messages.

6. In the Messages window, tap the Text Message Forwarding tab and select the Mac to which you will allow forwarding.

caption You’ll have to set up Text Message Forwarding on your iPhone before messages start being sent to your Mac. source Steven John/Business Insider

