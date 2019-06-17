11 easy baking tips pastry chefs swear by to make the perfect cake

caption Professionals have plenty of ways to make the baking process simpler. source apicha.panoram/Shutterstock

Baking isn’t always a piece of cake, but there are plenty of tricks professionals use to make it easier.

We asked pastry chefs Nicole Garrett, executive head baker at SusieCakes, and Anna McGorman, culinary director of Milk Bar , for their expert advice.

Consider having basic ingredients delivered so you always have essentials on hand, and shop for high-quality ingredients like pure vanilla to make a higher-quality cake.

Use secret ingredients to boost flavor with little extra effort. For example, add a little coffee to recipes containing chocolate to give it more dimension.

A homemade cake is the quintessential way to celebrate a birthday or special event. Even boxed cake is a fun treat to throw together for a last-minute office party or as a weekend dessert.

Whether you are whipping up something from scratch or making a quick boxed mix, there are many ways to make the baking process easier. Professionals swear by a number of tricks to make the process simpler, and make even boxed cake mix taste rich with flavor.

We spoke with pastry chefs Nicole Garrett, executive head baker at SusieCakes, and Anna McGorman, culinary director of Milk Bar, for their baking secrets. Here’s what they recommend to ensure a perfect bake.

It sounds simple, but it’s essential to make a thorough list of the ingredients you’ll need.

caption Multiple trips to the grocery store will only set you back. source Corepics VOF/Shutterstock

You want to start the baking process off on the right foot, but you’ll only be delayed if you have to make multiple trips to the store for ingredients you forgot, so make a list of everything you need.

“Read the recipe all the way through before making your grocery list,” Nicole Garrett, executive head baker at SusieCakes, told INSIDER. “Be sure to check your pantry for items you might already have.”

Buy high-quality ingredients to make a high-quality cake.

caption Invest in pure vanilla for better flavor. source Geshas/Shutterstock

While there’s no need to break the bank on your cake ingredients, try to splurge where it counts.

“Start with quality ingredients, and you end with a higher quality product,” Anna McGorman, culinary director of Milk Bar, told INSIDER. “Start with a nice, unsalted European or Vermont butter […] you end up with great depth of flavor. Springing in small moments for higher quality ingredients will pack a punch.”

Garrett agrees. “When it comes to the star of the show, you will want to spend the time and money finding the high-quality ingredients,” she said.

For example, if a recipe calls for fruit, she recommends visiting a local farmer’s market for fresh fruit if you have one.

“It also doesn’t hurt to invest in a pure vanilla or other extracts at a specialty foods store,” she said.

Buy basic ingredients at a grocery store or even have them delivered.

caption Keep essentials at home by having them delivered. source Getty Images / Jeff J. Mitchell

While you might want to run to a farmer’s market or spice shop for special ingredients, you can certainly grab basics, such as flour, baking soda, and baking powder, from a standard grocery store. To make things even easier for you, McGorman suggests ordering ingredients online and having them delivered to your door.

Pre-measure all ingredients so you won’t make a mistake as you go.

caption Baking is all about the right measurements. source iStock

Now that you’ve bought that high-end vanilla extract and unboxed the delivery of flour and sugar, it’s time to get organized.

“Anyone who has watched a cooking show like Martha Stewart knows that all the ingredients are measured into containers or bowls and organized on the countertop,” McGorman told INSIDER. “Having all the ingredients, tools and equipment helps you map out what will happen and catch potential issues instead of making a mistake with a measurement – there will be no need to sacrifice an entire batch.”

Keep items like eggs and butter at the same temperature for easier mixing.

caption Leaving butter and eggs out of the fridge will make your life easier. source Studio Romantic/Shutterstock

While ingredient temperature requirements could vary by recipe, McGorman suggests following a general rule of thumb to make baking simpler: Keep things at the same temperature. For example, having room-temperature butter and eggs will allow these elements to mix together with ease instead of trying to whisk stiff butter or chilled eggs.

Follow recipe steps closely, but don’t be afraid to try something new.

caption Don’t be afraid to throw out some of the rule book. source iStock

Just as you should pay close attention to the ingredients required in a recipe, Garrett says it is important to follow every step. Baking is a science, so missing a step, like mixing dry ingredients separately or forgetting to add a pinch of salt, can make the process difficult and leave you with a faulty batch of batter.

But you don’t necessarily have to follow all the rules, according to McGorman.

“Don’t let rules control you,” McGorman said. “Experiment with different types of sugar – it builds with confidence over time. […] If you see something you like, don’t be afraid to jazz it up.”

Boost flavor with secret ingredients.

caption Add a high-quality ingredient here and there to make the flavor pop. source Shutterstock

Making a cake that is full of flavor isn’t as intimidating as it sounds. Truthfully, pastry chefs have their own tricks up their sleeves to bring out rich, vibrant flavors that you can adopt, too.

As Garrett said, adding those high-quality ingredients will instantly boost flavor with little effort on your part.

You can also add a secret ingredient here and there to make the existing flavors really pop. For instance, McGorman suggests swapping some water with coffee or adding a bit of instant espresso powder for chocolate-based cakes. This won’t make the cake taste like coffee; instead, it just brings out the depths of the chocolate for a bolder flavor that most people miss out on when baking.

Use a sifter and bowl scraper for consistency.

caption Keep a bowl scraper on hand. source lantapix/shutterstock

As you continue pouring and mixing ingredients, it’s important to keep the batter consistent. A consistent batter means the ingredients will be incorporated smoothly, and you will be less likely to overmix the cake.

Using a sifter will help break down flour, cocoa powder, and other ingredients that might get clumpy. A sifter can even make boxed cake mixes taste better.

“Life hack: if you are making boxed cake, sift the cake mix before mixing it together to break it all down, so you don’t overmix the batter,” McGorman told INSIDER. That way, McGorman said, the packaged ingredients will be consistent and you won’t have to overwork the batter to get out any pebbles of powder.

It’s also worth keeping a bowl scraper on hand. Again, this helps keep the batter consistent, as it can help you get every little bit of egg or butter stuck to the sides or bottom of your mixing bowl.

Always check the oven temperature with a thermometer.

caption Your oven may not be the temperature you think it is. source apicha.panoram/Shutterstock

One of the most important things you can do to make the process easy and end up with a beautiful and delicious cake is to check the oven temperature. Whether it’s a new, cutting-edge oven or an older model, don’t simply trust the number it tells you.

“Check the oven, check the oven, check the oven!” McGorman said. “The biggest problem people who are baking at home have is that they set the oven at 350 or 375, but it is not at 350 or 375.”

You can find an oven thermometer for about $5 or $6 (this one on Amazon is $6.23 at the time of writing). Having one will help you understand the true temperature of your oven, so you can adjust the temperature accordingly and get a consistent bake.

Line sheet pans with parchment paper, then simply cut the shapes you want for less crumbling.

caption Garrett suggests keeping parchment paper on hand for lining pans, and McGorman says that sheet pans are your friend here. source iStock

When baking a layer cake, it can be incredibly frustrating to try to flip cakes out of multiple round pans – only to have everything fall apart as you continue to move parts of the cake around.

To remedy the issue, Garrett suggests keeping parchment paper on hand for lining pans, and McGorman says that sheet pans are your friend here.

Use rectangular sheet pans, which will create a flat layer of cake. From there, you can cut out the shapes you need. This will make it easy to get the layers of cake out without additional crumbs.

If you do decide to stick with round pans or standard cake pans, use the parchment paper to make removal easier.

Use a piping bag for icing, or feel free to leave the sides exposed.

caption “Decorate the sides of the cake absolutely at your will, but don’t be afraid to make it exposed and let people see your hard work!” McGorman said. source Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

Icing can be tricky, especially if you’re looking to pull off more sophisticated designs. Garrett recommends using a piping bag, or even parchment paper as an alternative. A piping bag and varying nozzles makes it simple to create an impressive cake.

Dressing the sides of a cake can sometimes be the hardest part, especially if you are trying to get those perfectly smooth edges. But why not leave them bare?

“We obviously are big fans of not frosting sides of the cake,” McGorman told INSIDER, referencing Milk Bar’s love of cakes with exposed layers. “Decorate the sides of the cake absolutely at your will, but don’t be afraid to make it exposed and let people see your hard work! We work hard to make it all super flat and beautiful and filled with texture; sometimes there is a jam or curd that absorbs into the cake, and we want people to see that hard work.”