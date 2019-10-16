How to become a channel member on YouTube, and access channel-specific perks like public badges

- source
If you’re an avid YouTube viewer, you may have noticed, or heard about, the relatively new option to become a channel member, signified by the “Join” button located next to some channel “Subscribe” buttons on videos.
For those who are curious, or interested in getting a channel membership, here’s everything you need to know about YouTube channel memberships and how to get them:
What is a YouTube channel membership?
Channel memberships give customers access to certain perks, like being able to purchase public badges and emojis, in addition to other channel-specific perks that may change over time.
They do, however, require a monthly payment, which vary depending on the channel, the membership level you go with, and your location.
How to become a channel member on YouTube
1. Go to youtube.com and log into your account, if you aren’t already logged in.
2. Navigate to the channel for which you want to become a member and check if they have enabled the feature.
3. If the channel has enabled the feature, you’ll see a “Join” button on their channel page located next to the “Subscribe” button. To become a member click “Join.”
4. If multiple levels are available, select your desired membership tier from the left sidebar in the pop-up window, then click “Join.”
5. Add in your desired payment information to pay your monthly membership fee.
6. Click “Buy.”
How to cancel your channel membership on YouTube
You can always cancel your membership later on if you decide that a membership isn’t right for you.
1. Click the “See perks” button on the channel page in question.
2. Click the “Settings” tab with a grey gear icon.
3. Click “End membership & perks.”
You can also cancel your membership on desktop through youtube.com/paid_memberships. To cancel click “See past purchases” and select “Manage purchases and refunds.” Find the membership you want to cancel and click “End membership.”
