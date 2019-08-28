How to apply to become a Lyft driver, even if you don’t have your own car

caption You can apply to become a Lyft driver through the Lyft app. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty

To become a Lyft driver, you have to meet the company’s requirements, which vary depending on where you live and work.

You don’t necessarily need to have a car to qualify – there’s a program offered by the company that essentially allows you to rent a car strictly for Lyft rides. But it will cost you.

Here’s what you need to know to become a Lyft driver.

The requirements and documents you’ll need to provide to qualify to become a Lyft driver will vary based on your location.

But, in general, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old, use an iPhone or Android smartphone, and be able to pass national and county background checks, plus a DMV check (not to mention you’ll need to have a valid driver’s licence).

Your car also needs to have at least four doors, between five and eight seatbelts containing five to eight seats including the driver, and you need to have valid car insurance.

There are also certain subcompact cars that can’t be used, even if they satisfy all the other requirements. You can find the list of banned cars on this page.

For those who meet the requirements and can drive in an area where Lyft operates, here’s an overview of the application.

How to apply to become a Lyft driver

1. Download the Lyft app and create an account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three bars, then select “Drive with Lyft.”

caption “Drive with Lyft” will be an option at the bottom of the side menu in your app. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Fill in your email address and your location.

caption To start the application, give some basic info about yourself. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Fill out the rest of the online application by following the prompts.

The company says this part should take less than 30 minutes to complete.

The background checks, on the other hand, can take weeks to process, depending on your location, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for fast cash.

5. If you pass the application stage and background checks, you’ll have to schedule an appointment at a Lyft-certified inspection center to make sure that your vehicle meets the company’s requirements, and is “road ready.”

If you get delayed during the approval process, you can always check the status of your application at lyft.com/drivers.

What to do if you don’t own a car

While it’s helpful to own the car that you want to use, you don’t necessarily need to own yours in order to be a Lyft driver.

The Express Drive program lets you rent a car to use for Lyft, but keep in mind that it will cost you money to use.

The program also comes with additional requirements – like you must be at least 25 years old, and be able to supply a deposit – and it’s only available in certain locations. You can start an application for it here on Lyft’s website.

