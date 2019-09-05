How to become a successful influencer, according to YouTube and Instagram stars

- source
- Social-media influencers are profiting from their success online, with some earning millions a year through branded sponsorships, selling products, ad revenue, and more.
- Here are some of the strategies YouTube stars, Instagram influencers, and podcasters use to gain success.
YouTube and Instagram are at the core of how most social-media influencers are making their money in 2019.
These influencers are profiting from their success online, with some earning millions a year through multi-faceted approaches that range from developing consumer products independently to earning revenue from Google AdSense on YouTube.
Business Insider has interviewed stars (including beauty influencer Huda Kattan, who is worth an estimated $610 million), managers, and executives in the business to take you behind the scenes of how influencers are achieving success.
YouTube creator Marina Mogilko spoke with Business Insider about which factors play into how much ad revenue each of her three successful YouTube channels generates. She broke down why one channel makes significantly more per view than the others.
Kevin David, a YouTube influencer and entrepreneur, told Business Insider that he’d made as much as $50,000 in Google AdSense revenue from a single YouTube video, and explained how he did it.
On Instagram, brands are paying influencers to promote their products and users don’t need millions of followers to start earning an income. But determining how much your content is worth to a brand as an influencer can be daunting. Influencer Jehava Brown shared her tips for determining your worth and shared her ask rate, as an influencer with 70,000 followers. Brown said that she’s used this rate to negotiate with companies like Disney and Walmart.
Influencer and podcast host Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, who cohosts “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast,” shared her tips on what it takes to launch a successful podcast in 2019.
Below, we’ve compiled some of our top stories that give insight into how to launch a career in the influencer or creator business on YouTube, Instagram, and other online platforms.
How much money YouTube stars make and how they do it:
- YouTube star Shelby Church breaks down how much money a video with 1 million views makes her
- A top talent manager breaks down the big trends in how YouTube stars are making money in 2019
- A YouTube creator explains how he made nearly $50,000 in ad revenue from one video, without millions of subscribers
- A YouTube creator breaks down the ad revenue rates for each of her 3 channels, and why one is a lot higher
How much brands are paying Instagram influencers and how to get free products and your first brand deal:
- An Instagram influencer breaks down how much brands pay for sponsored posts, starting at 10,000 followers
- How to get free products from brands without millions of Instagram followers, according to an influencer who scored a vacation from Disney
- How Instagram influencers land their first brand-sponsorship deals
Tips for starting out your influencer career:
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan, who built a $610 million fortune from online fame, shares 3 business tips for influencers starting their careers
- YouTube creator Jennelle Eliana has posted only 3 videos and already has 1.5 million subscribers. She told us how it happened.
- The financial adviser to the world’s top-earning YouTube star shares the tips he gives clients to kick-start their businesses
Digging into the data of YouTube and tactics like using keywords:
- A YouTube creator with 10 million subscribers on what he considers a successful click-through rate and watch time for his videos
- How YouTube star MrBeast, who has 22 million subscribers, uses keywords and the ‘shock and awe’ effect to maximize views
Collins Key built a YouTube channel with 19 million subscribers after a cold streak in Hollywood. He told us his data-driven strategy to get 150 million monthly views.