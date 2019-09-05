How to become a successful influencer, according to YouTube and Instagram stars

caption Marina Mogilko has three successful YouTube channels. source Marina Mogilko

Social-media influencers are profiting from their success online, with some earning millions a year through branded sponsorships, selling products, ad revenue, and more.

Here are some of the strategies YouTube stars, Instagram influencers, and podcasters use to gain success.

YouTube and Instagram are at the core of how most social-media influencers are making their money in 2019.

These influencers are profiting from their success online, with some earning millions a year through multi-faceted approaches that range from developing consumer products independently to earning revenue from Google AdSense on YouTube.

Business Insider has interviewed stars (including beauty influencer Huda Kattan, who is worth an estimated $610 million), managers, and executives in the business to take you behind the scenes of how influencers are achieving success.

YouTube creator Marina Mogilko spoke with Business Insider about which factors play into how much ad revenue each of her three successful YouTube channels generates. She broke down why one channel makes significantly more per view than the others.

Kevin David, a YouTube influencer and entrepreneur, told Business Insider that he’d made as much as $50,000 in Google AdSense revenue from a single YouTube video, and explained how he did it.

On Instagram, brands are paying influencers to promote their products and users don’t need millions of followers to start earning an income. But determining how much your content is worth to a brand as an influencer can be daunting. Influencer Jehava Brown shared her tips for determining your worth and shared her ask rate, as an influencer with 70,000 followers. Brown said that she’s used this rate to negotiate with companies like Disney and Walmart.

Influencer and podcast host Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, who cohosts “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast,” shared her tips on what it takes to launch a successful podcast in 2019.

Below, we’ve compiled some of our top stories that give insight into how to launch a career in the influencer or creator business on YouTube, Instagram, and other online platforms.

