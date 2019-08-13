How to block specific phone numbers or all unknown callers on your Samsung Galaxy phone

caption It’s easy to block a number on your Samsung Galaxy phone. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can block all unknown callers and add specific phone numbers to the blocked numbers list on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

To block a phone number on your Samsung Galaxy, open the Settings menu in the Phone app and choose the option for Block numbers.

To make entering numbers easier, you can copy phone numbers from the Recent calls list in the Phone app and paste them into the Block numbers list.

Your Samsung Galaxy makes it easy to block phone numbers from telemarketers or other undesirable callers.

You can block all calls from private numbers and block specific numbers as well.

How to block a number on a Samsung Galaxy

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Settings.”

caption You can find the Settings in the menu at the top of the Phone app screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Block numbers.”

4. If you want to block all unknown callers, tap the button beside “Block unknown callers” to slide it to the right.

5. To block a specific phone number, enter the number in the “Add phone number” field. If you’ve copied the number from the Phone app (see the section below), tap in the field and tap “Paste” from the pop-up.

caption You can block all unknown callers and add specific numbers to the list. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap the plus sign on the right side of the screen.

That number is now added to the list of blocked numbers and will no longer ring on your phone.

How to copy a phone number from a Samsung Galaxy’s Phone app

If you want to block a phone number from a call you recently received, you can copy the number to the clipboard and paste it into your blocked numbers.

1. Start the Phone app.

2. In the Recents tab, tap the phone number you want to block.

3. Tap the small “i” on the right side of the entry for that phone number.

caption Open the entry for a recent phone number to copy it to the clipboard. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap and hold the phone number at the top of the screen, then tap “Copy” when the pop-up appears.

caption Tap and hold the number at the top of the screen to copy it. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can then repeat the steps indicated above to block that number on your Samsung Galaxy.

