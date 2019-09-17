How to block private callers from reaching your Samsung Galaxy S10

caption To block private callers on a Galaxy S10, go into the settings of your Phone app. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you get a lot of unwanted calls on your Samsung Galaxy S10, you can block all private or unknown calls with a single setting in the Phone app.

You can also use this phone settings page to block specific phone numbers.

After you enable this feature, receiving calls from private numbers won’t make your Galaxy S10 ring.

Telemarketers and robocalls have become a modern blight on our smartphones, but you don’t need to put up with their annoyances anymore.

Since many unwanted calls are made with the caller’s number blocked, and appear on your phone as “private” or “unknown,” you can block those calls with one simple setting on your Galaxy S10.

How to block private calls on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Tap the three vertical dots on the right side of the screen and tap “Settings” in the drop-down menu.

caption To block callers, open the Settings page in the Phone app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Block numbers.”

caption The option to block callers should be at the top of the settings page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Turn on “Block unknown callers” by swiping the button to the right.

caption Turn on “Block unknown callers” to prevent unwanted private calls from getting through. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

This is also where you can block other numbers. If there are phone numbers you don’t want to get calls or text messages from, you can add them here. For more information, read the article, “How to block specific phone numbers or all unknown callers on your Samsung Galaxy phone.”

